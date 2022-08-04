How to get cheap Free Fire MAX diamonds easily (2022)

With the ever-increasing in-game collection in Free Fire MAX, gamers find it challenging to control their temptation to acquire exclusive items. While some are free, others require users to spend their premium currency diamonds.

This generally cannot be acquired within the game and must be loaded into the account by spending real money. Gamers usually look for cheaper alternatives due to the high price of diamonds and often wait for a 100% top-up bonus or such events.

However, they fail to realize that these are even more cost-effective ways to acquire diamonds within the game. The membership provides the in-game currency at a much lower cost than the regular top-up, even when 100% bonus diamonds are considered.

Free Fire MAX memberships provide cheap diamonds to players

Since Garena has revamped their Free Fire MAX memberships, these have become even more effective. Gamers have two primary options, weekly and monthly. At the same time, they can also receive Super VIP perks by acquiring both memberships simultaneously.

Each of the two memberships is outlined below:

Weekly membership

Price: INR 159

Diamonds: 100 immediately, and 350 accumulated from daily check-ins

Other rewards: 8x Universal EP Badge, discount store privileges, and 1x Second Chance

Players can also utilize the subscription option, which renews their weekly membership as soon as it is complete. Doing this will provide 100 additional diamonds on the first subscription.

The two memberships options (Image via Garena)

Monthly memberships

Price: INR 799

Diamonds: 500 immediately, and 2100 accumulated from daily check-ins

Other rewards: 60x Universal EP Badge, discount store privileges, Weapon Skin Gift Box, and 5x Second Chance

Upon opening the Weapon Skin Gift Box, users have the option to select a 30-day trial gun skin of their choice from the list given below:

Futuristic (SCAR)

MP40 – Sneaky Clown

M1014 – Winterlands,

Thompson – Time Travellers

FAMAS – Swagger Ownage

M4A1 – Pink Laminate

The Super VIP perks will reduce the price of diamonds even further (Image via Garena)

Even when both the memberships are taken into inconsideration separately, the diamonds offered are significantly cheaper, i.e., 0.35 INR and 0.307 INR per diamond, respectively. This is much lower than a top-up alone. On top of this, activating both memberships will offer an even better deal by unlocking Super VIP perks which provide 15 additional diamonds daily.

Steps to purchase memberships in Free Fire MAX

Gamers can follow the steps given below to purchase the memberships in Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: First, they can access the game and then click on the diamond icon.

Select the membership option from the left side (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Next, users should select the membership option from the menu on the left side.

Gamers can also subscribe to get additional diamonds (Image via Garena)

Step 3: They must click the button below the desired membership and complete the transaction to activate it.

Finally, players will receive a few diamonds instantly, while others must be collected through the daily check-in. If they miss out on diamonds on a particular day, then they may use the Second Chance to collect them.

Other alternatives to get cheap diamonds ub Free Fire MAX

The Special Airdrop is also very cost-effective (Image via Garena)

Special Airdrop is another alternative to getting diamonds for cheap in Free Fire MAX. These provide premium currency and several other items at a fraction of the cost. In this case, the only problem is that these are given out randomly, and players may or may not receive the same offer again.

However, whenever users find an attractive offer, they can utilize it and get diamonds for a lower cost.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far