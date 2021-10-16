How to callback friends in Free Fire to get exclusive rewards

Numerous exclusive themed items have made their way into the battle royale title due to the Free Fire x Venom 2 collaboration. Several events have also begun, providing gamers with a variety of free rewards.

“Friends Callback” is one such event that began today, 16 October, and will continue until 20 October. It provides individuals with a fantastic opportunity to obtain the exclusive “Venom vs Carnage Crate.”

Guide on completing new callback event in Free Fire to get rewards

Here are the rewards that users can obtain from the event (Image via Free Fire)

In the new callback event, users have to invite those who have been inactive for quite some time to get the rewards. The items that they can obtain include Carnage Tokens and the Venom vs Carnage Crate.

Here’s what the description of the callback event reads in-game:

“Players who have been offline for an extended period can be called back. Every qualifying player who entered your ID will increase your mission completion progress.”

To receive the rewards, gamers will need to invite a specific number of players. Here are the steps on accessing the event and completing the missions for the freebies:

Step 1: Upon booting up Free Fire, tap on the “Calendar” icon, as shown in the image below:

Clicking on this icon will redirect users to the events (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: The events section will then show up. Next, gamers should tap on the “FF x Venom” tab and click on the “Friend Callback” event.

Users need to press the “Go To” option to access the event (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Finally, press the “Go To” button. The event will load on their screens. Individuals should then press the “Call Back” option.

Step 4: A list will appear on their screens, reading the names of players that have not been active in Free Fire.

Users can invite friends through the link to complete the event (Image via Free Fire)

Step 5: Subsequently, players can tap on the “Invite” button and invite the respective friends using the respective platform/option.

To get the Venom vs Carnage Crate, they would have to invite a total of five friends.

