How to change Free Fire MAX ID name for free in May 2022

Usernames don't impact gameplay, but they define one's identity in games like Free Fire MAX, BGMI, COD Mobile, etc. Thus, players often go for trendy and stylish names in the game. However, on many occasions, beginners choose a name that they end up disliking and desire to alter later.

Garena's popular survival shooter Free Fire and its MAX variant allow players to use the same game account on both of them while also providing the luxury of altering ID names multiple times. However, the player will have to pay every time they change their in-game name in Free Fire MAX or the original title.

A guide to changing the Garena Free Fire MAX ID name in the game (May 2022)

Players can use diamonds or a Name Change Card to change their ID names in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

As mentioned earlier, players will have to pay every time they desire to alter their ID name in the game. The price of changing the name is 390 diamonds, but players can avoid paying that by using a Name Change Card.

Players should come up with or find a cool name for themselves, which they can do with the help of various websites like Nickfinder or Fortnite Name Font. For more clarity, readers should take a look at the steps given below to change their username more effectively:

Step 1: Gamers can use any name generator website to create a stylish nickname with unique fonts.

Step 2: They should copy the generated username to the device's clipboard and close the website.

Step 3: They must then open the Free Fire MAX application and log in using their preferred social media account on their devices.

Step 4: After successfully logging in, users should tap on the profile avatar/banner in the upper left corner of the main screen lobby.

Step 5: They should stay on the Gallery tab and click on the Player Info settings denoted by the gear icon.

Step 6: Users should select the Nickname option found on the Basic tab and paste the copied text in the box provided next to New Nickname.

Step 7: Players can now tap on the 390 diamonds button to change the name. However, if they have a Name Change Card, they should press on it to save the changes.

The new ID name will automatically be updated in the players' profiles. However, if players commit an error while changing the name, they should know that there will not be any refunds. This is why readers are advised to perform the activity carefully.

How to get a Name Change Card in Free Fire MAX to change the name for free

A Name Change Card costs 200 guild tokens (Image via Garena)

Users can grab a Name Change Card from the store's Redeem section. The card is available for players who are part of a guild or willing to spend some diamonds. A player will have to join a guild and earn at least 200 guild tokens via daily quests or crates to be able to get this card without spending diamonds.

Once players have earned enough guild tokens, they can head over to the store's Redeem section and access the Guild Token tab, where the Name Change Card is available at the top.

Gamers will have to use 200 guild tokens to get the card for free or use 39 diamonds to unlock the same.

