How to change ID name in Free Fire MAX after OB34 update

Free Fire MAX gamers have the liberty to alter their in-game usernames unlimited times. This is why mobile gamers regularly change their names to stand out from the crowd.

Streamlined guidelines should be known every time before changing the name, mainly whenever a major update such as the Open Beta (OB) update arrives.

With the most recent Free Fire MAX OB34 update, the developers have introduced numerous changes and optimizations to the in-game content, with the user interface being a highlighted one. Consequently, newbies may find changing their FF MAX ID names difficult.

Comprehensive guide to changing ID name in Free Fire MAX after OB34 update

It is straightforward to change nicknames in Free Fire MAX. Individuals can follow the simple steps below to do the same within a few minutes:

Step 1: Decide what to set as the new name. If the new nickname contains stylish fonts and special characters, copy the same to the clipboard.

Step 2: Users will need to log in to Free Fire MAX on their preferred devices.

Step 3: Click on the profile banner given in the top-left corner of the lobby screen.

Gamers can optimize their in-game profile with this panel (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Subsequently, tap on the 'Gear' icon to enter the profile settings panel. Gamers will see their current nickname at the top. Simply click on the 'Pencil' icon to proceed.

Users should note that their names contain less than 12 characters (Image via SOHEL GAMER/ YouTube)

Step 5: A box will pop up asking for a new nickname. Paste the nickname and confirm the new name with 390 diamonds or a name change card. Once it is approved, the name will be updated everywhere.

A name change card is highly recommended because it costs a minimal amount of diamonds to unlock.

How to get name change card in Free Fire MAX

Players must go through the following pointers to obtain a name change card at the minimum price:

Step 1: Go to the in-game 'Store' section. Then click on the 'Redeem' tab located on the right side.

These in-game items can be obtained at a cheaper price (Image via Garena)

Step 2: After that, select the 'Guild Token' section. Users will see a variety of in-game products available there, and the first one will be the name change card.

Step 3: They should make sure that they are a part of an active guild of a minimum level one and have at least 39 diamonds and 200 guild tokens to claim a name change card.

Twenty tokens can be obtained per day (Image via Garena)

Guild tokens can be earned for free by completing the Guild Daily Quest event, in which gamers will have to play matches with their guildmates.

After acquiring the card, users can follow the steps above to change their username in Free Fire MAX.

