50 stylish names for Free Fire IDs in 2022

Many Free Fire players want to customize different aspects of their accounts, including their signature, name, pins, battle styles, etc. Their primary goal is to distinguish themselves from the rest.

For the same purpose, many individuals hunt the internet for stylish names that they can incorporate into their Free Fire IDs. This is because general keyboards on mobiles do not have special symbols and fonts.

50 popular options for Free Fire IDs in 2022

Here’s a list of names that gamers can incorporate in Garena Free Fire:

1) ༒ĢÃM3Ř༒

2) ƛƬƠM1

3) *ɮʟ00ɖ*

4) ★€ŇV¥★

5) <ß⊕ﾚ†!>

6) ~ĂЖĔ~

7) ĎẸϻỖŇŜ

8) ᗷᒪᗩᑕKᗝᑌ丅

9) ₐLL CᵣₐZY

10) ĆΔŞỮΔŁŦ¥

11) 々MAMBA彡

12) ☆〲IVY࿐

13) ＣＲ∀ＺＹツ☂️

14) ✿ʙᴏᴏʏᴀʜ✿

15) ŞØỮŁŞ乂

16) ᎠΛmΛᎶᎬぁ

17) ࿐sparroW

18) <ᎮᎧᏇᏋᏒ>

19) ICΞDジ

20) ⊹.Ｄｅａｄ.⊹

21) _Tɾυʂƚ_

22) Pαɾαɳσια

23) ۝ᴅᴀʀᴋ۝

24) ㄈŁƐØ

25) •Ꮆ尺卂ᐯ乇•

26) ×DΞCΞIΓ×

27) Δ$ŦŘΔ

28) -TₒₓᵢC-

29) ᴅ00ᴍ!

30) ДБУSS

31) ★彡ᴍᴏʟᴛᴇɴ彡★

32) Fɾҽαƙ

33) εηïgmα

34) ᏇᏂᎥᏒᏝᏇᎥᏁᎴ

35) ^ĤŐŔŔŐŔ^

36) ᐯᎥ丅Ꭵᗩ丅ᗴ

37) ༺ƈʀʊֆɦ༻

38) βŐМβ

39) xᎶᏂᎧᏬᏝx

40) -ㄥ卂ᐯ卂-

41) {CLαɯ}

42) BadOmenﾐ

43) Cₐᄂypsₒ

44) ᗩᖇǤᗝᑎ

45) 乂Iɱɱσɾƚαʅ乂

46) ΞMPЯΞSS

47) €ЖØŘĆƗŞŦ

48) ĐƗΔβŁØ

49) ~ᕼƳᑭᑎᗝ丅Ꭵᑕ~

50) Dҽαԃ1

The names listed above can be further altered by players depending on their personal preferences.

Steps for changing names

Diamonds have to be spent in the process of changing the IGN in Free Fire. Here are the steps that gamers can follow:

Step 1: To begin with, users can open the game on their devices and then visit the ‘Profile’ section by clicking on the top-left corner.

Step 2: Once the profile appears, they will have to tap on the ‘Edit’ icon present beside their existing nickname.

Enter the name (Image via Garena)

Step 3: A dialog box will show up, and players can enter the desired name into the text box.

Step 4: Finally, they must press the ‘390 diamonds’ option to complete the name change procedure.

Details about creating stylish names

If individuals want to create stylish names, they can use websites like fancytexttool, fancytext, and more. These are the procedures that they can follow:

Step 1: Visit the desired website, which generates stylish names.

Step 2: Enter the required name, which then shows outputs in various fonts and symbols.

Step 3: The best one can be selected by players.

Later, they can use the steps mentioned above to change the name.

Edited by Ravi Iyer