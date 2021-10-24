How to collect all items in Free Fire Diwali event

Garena introduces events to Free Fire during festivities, partnerships, and other occasions. The community patiently awaits the addition of new ones, and recently, a few events centered on Diwali celebrations have been introduced on the Indian servers of the battle royale title.
Through these events, players can obtain a diverse range of unique and exclusive rewards. The list of items that individuals can attain includes themed skins, outfits, and more.
Obtaining rewards from ongoing Diwali events in Free Fire
BOOYAH Missions
BOOYAH Missions is the name of one of the events, and players have to emerge victorious in a particular number of matches to get the rewards:
- One win – Diamond Royale Voucher
- Three wins – Incubator Voucher
- Five wins – Magnificent Mayur
- Seven wins – UMP Cataclysm Weapon Loot Crate
- Nine wins – M1014 – Cataclysm Weapon Loot Crate
It is recommended that they play the Clash Squad mode to complete the event as the matches take less time.
Top Up event
A few days back, the second edition of the Diwali Top Up was introduced. Similar to all other top up events, users must purchase a given amount of diamonds to receive freebies:
- 3x Quadri Lava Weapon Loot Crate: Purchase 100 diamonds
- Katana – Sword of Honor: Purchase 300 diamonds
Readers can check out a guide about the event by clicking on this link.
Diwali Level Up
In the Diwali Level Up shop, gamers can go ahead and buy a costume bundle, skin, Elite Pass, and other items at massive discounts.
Three levels are offered in total, and they should start by spinning a wheel to get the discount for level 1. To unlock the remaining two, users must spend a certain number of diamonds.
On subsequent levels, they will have to spin the wheel again to receive additional discounts.
Players must note that several other Diwali events will start tomorrow (25 October) in Free Fire. Hence, they can follow the Free Fire section on Sportskeeda to be updated about all the latest news regarding these additions.