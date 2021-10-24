How to collect all items in Free Fire Diwali event

Garena introduces events to Free Fire during festivities, partnerships, and other occasions. The community patiently awaits the addition of new ones, and recently, a few events centered on Diwali celebrations have been introduced on the Indian servers of the battle royale title.

Through these events, players can obtain a diverse range of unique and exclusive rewards. The list of items that individuals can attain includes themed skins, outfits, and more.

Obtaining rewards from ongoing Diwali events in Free Fire

BOOYAH Missions

Users must get a particular amount of BOOYAHs (Image via Free Fire)

BOOYAH Missions is the name of one of the events, and players have to emerge victorious in a particular number of matches to get the rewards:

One win – Diamond Royale Voucher

Three wins – Incubator Voucher

Five wins – Magnificent Mayur

Seven wins – UMP Cataclysm Weapon Loot Crate

Nine wins – M1014 – Cataclysm Weapon Loot Crate

It is recommended that they play the Clash Squad mode to complete the event as the matches take less time.

Top Up event

Players have the time until 28 October to get the rewards through this event (Image via Free Fire)

A few days back, the second edition of the Diwali Top Up was introduced. Similar to all other top up events, users must purchase a given amount of diamonds to receive freebies:

3x Quadri Lava Weapon Loot Crate: Purchase 100 diamonds

Katana – Sword of Honor: Purchase 300 diamonds

Readers can check out a guide about the event by clicking on this link.

Diwali Level Up

Rules of the event (Image via Free Fire)

In the Diwali Level Up shop, gamers can go ahead and buy a costume bundle, skin, Elite Pass, and other items at massive discounts.

Three levels are offered in total, and they should start by spinning a wheel to get the discount for level 1. To unlock the remaining two, users must spend a certain number of diamonds.

On subsequent levels, they will have to spin the wheel again to receive additional discounts.

Also Read

Players must note that several other Diwali events will start tomorrow (25 October) in Free Fire. Hence, they can follow the Free Fire section on Sportskeeda to be updated about all the latest news regarding these additions.

Edited by Ravi Iyer