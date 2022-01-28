How to collect SHE tokens to redeem legendary Free Fire bundle for free

Costume bundles are one of the many cosmetic items in Free Fire that players are interested in obtaining. The fact that they do not affect the gameplay is often overshadowed by the unique aesthetic they provide.

There are numerous ways through which costume sets can be acquired by players like the Magic Cube, in-game store, events, and so on. One of the ongoing events, Suit Her Up, offers users the legendary Ruthless Jinx Bundle among other rewards.

Note: The redemption will start on 29 January, and users will get the Ruthless Jinx Bundle only after it starts.

Free Fire: How to obtain SHE tokens and get a legendary costume bundle

The tokens can now be collected by completing missions (Image via Garena)

The Suit Her Up event started in Free Fire on 24 January, and will run until 1 February. Users have to complete missions set by the developers to acquire ‘SHE Tokens.’

However, the redemption for the items available from the event will begin on 29 January, i.e., the peak day of the celebrations.

Listed below are the exact specifics of the tokens that gamers will need to acquire the Ruthless Jinx Bundle and other items:

1) Ruthless Jinx Bundle: 15x SHE Tokens (can be exchanged once)

2) 500x Universal Fragments: 10x SHE Tokens (can be exchanged five times)

3) Weapon Royale Voucher: 5x SHE Tokens (can be exchanged five times)

4) Random Loadout Loot Crate (can be exchanged 99 times)

Steps for redemption

The redemption process will start on 29 January (Image via Garena)

After accumulating the respective number of tokens, gamers can follow the steps mentioned below to claim the rewards:

Step 1: Gamers must first boot up the game and head over to the events section by clicking on the ‘Calendar’ icon.

Step 2: Under She Plays Free Fire, they must select the Suit Her Up tab.

Step 3: Players will soon be able to use SHE Tokens to obtain the Ruthless Jinx Bundle and other items.

Also Read Article Continues below

The acquired bundle can then be equipped from the Vault section.

Edited by Siddharth Satish