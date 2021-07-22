How to collect tokens and redeem free permanent gun skin in Free Fire this week

Gun skins play a major role in Free Fire as they possess unique attributes besides enhancing their appearance. Some of these cost a lot of diamonds, and not everyone can afford them. As a result, players wait for the addition of new events.

Jai’s Farewell events are now underway, and players have a chance to get a Jai character, a free gloo wall skin and several other rewards for completing specific tasks. One of the events, Jai’s Party, offers players a permanent gun skin.

Obtaining gun skins in Free Fire this week

Players can choose from one of the four available rewards (Image via Free Fire)

Jai’s Party event will start on July 24th and will only be available for one day. During this period, users must play a total of five games with Jai characters. This will enable them to procure a Golden Crosshair, which they can later use to obtain a permanent gun skin in Free Fire.

The four themed gun skins up for grabs include the following:

AK47 – Justice Fighter

AWM – Justice Fighter

M60 – Justice Fighter

UMP – Justice Fighter

Note: Users can only get one of the four items permanently as only one Golden Crosshair is available. Therefore, selection must be made carefully as it cannot be changed later.

Steps to claim rewards

Follow the steps given below to collect the Golden Crosshair and get the permanent gun skin on July 24, 2021:

Step 1: First, open Free Fire and equip a Jai character and play five games.

Open the events section by pressing the icon on the right side of the screen (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Next, press the events option and select Jai’s Party under Jai’s Farewell tab.

Claim the token from Jai's Party (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Then collect the token from the given tab.

Exchange the token for one of the four available gun skins (Image via Free Fire)

Step 4: Upon receiving the token, exchange it for one of the permanent gun skins on the given day.

