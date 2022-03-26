How to complete Free Fire MAX Call back event: Step-by-step guide

Events in Free Fire MAX have proven valuable for many players as they can provide exclusive content. The developers incorporate them fairly regularly, and the rewards offered can range between various items.

‘Friends Callback’ is one of the most frequently introduced events, and users can effectively complete it by inviting inactive friends back into the battle royale title. A new event of this nature has recently begun, giving away Weapon Royale Vouchers and Universal Fragments for free.

Step-by-step guide to completing Free Fire MAX Callback event

It started today, i.e., 26 March, and will run until 30 March in Free Fire MAX. Consequently, gamers have considerable time on their hands to complete the requirements and get the rewards.

The procedures mentioned below can help individuals call back their friends:

Step 1: After opening Free Fire MAX, players must first visit the events section.

Step 2: Subsequently, gamers should tap on the ‘Free Character System’ option and select ‘Friend Callback.’

They can reach the particular event by clicking on this icon (Image via Garena)

Step 3: They will next find a ‘Call Back’ button, which must be pressed. A dialog box will then pop up, listing the names of the inactive friends in the game.

Individuals can finally invite the required friends to earn the rewards in the game (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Users can finally click on the ‘Invite’ button and share the link with the desired friend who has not been active in Free Fire MAX.

The event’s progression will increase as the invited players return to the battle royale title.

Rewards from the event

The event commenced on 26 March and will be available until 30 March (Image via Garena)

As mentioned above, the event features Weapon Royale Vouchers and Universal Fragments as rewards. Here are the specifics that gamers will be able to earn:

Call back one friend: 1000x Universal Fragments

Call back three friends: 2000x Universal Fragments and Weapon Royale Voucher

Call back five friends: 2x Weapon Royale Voucher

Call back seven friends: 3x Weapon Royale Voucher

The vouchers can be used in the Weapon Royale, while the Character Fragments can be used to level up the required characters in-game. As the event is pretty easy to complete, users should not miss this opportunity to get these two items.

Edited by Ravi Iyer