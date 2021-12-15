How to complete Snow Fest missions to get free rewards in Garena Free Fire

Free Fire players have enjoyed the game since the OB31 update, with new content coming their way, keeping them engaged. With the Free Fire x Money Heist collaboration event coming to an end, the game's developers are gearing up for the New Age campaign.

The developers have released the teaser, and it is expected to provide new themed items, a brand-new map, and the highly anticipated ranked Lone Wolf game mode alongside more content. One of the recent events, Snow Fest Missions, began today and presents users with various rewards for accomplishing a set of missions.

Steps to get rewards by completing Snow Fest missions in Free Fire

The Snow Fest missions were incorporated on 15 December 2021. Players have time until 19 December 2021 to accomplish specific tasks to get a voucher and a few other themed rewards like a banner and avatar. The list of missions along with the corresponding rewards are as follows:

1x Weapon Royale Voucher (Expiry date: 31 January 2022) – Play 3 matches with friends

Red Flakes banner – Kill Enemies 10 times

Snowy Globe avatar – Play 20 matches

You can follow the set of instructions given below to collect the rewards quickly in Free Fire:

Users can open the events by clicking on the calendar option (Image via Free Fire)

Step 1: First, you must load up Free Fire and complete the given missions. Once these are complete, you should then open the events by clicking on the calendar option.

Select Snow Fest Mission (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Next, you should select the Snow Fest Mission tab under the events.

Click the claim button to attain the item (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: You must press the claim button beside the corresponding rewards to attain them.

Users can look towards unranked battle royale matches to achieve ten kills as there is a decent chance to rake in the required number of frags within one or two games. They can land on hot drops to quickly get the kills.

Even if they are eliminated quickly, the progress for the number of games will still be counted.

The first two tasks are simple and can be finished in a few hours. However, playing twenty matches will take time. If you are an avid Free Fire player, you will easily be able to complete all of these tasks within the allotted time.

