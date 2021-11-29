Top 5 tips for Free Fire players to win BR matches in higher ranks

Garena Free Fire's Battle Royale mode is not challenging for beginners when they play the first few matches. The difficulty level enhances when players increase their in-game ranks. Hence, it is challenging to survive when players are competing against Heroic tier players.

Players facing a defeat due to an early exit can lose Rank points, decreasing the chances of maximizing the tiers. Therefore, players need to focus on survival and win it to get the maximum points. However, it is not easy to win Free Fire BR matches in higher ranks.

Garena Free Fire: Tips to compete and win in higher rank battle royale matches

1) Pick a safe spot and make a quick landing

There are plenty of safe spots to drop in Free Fire BR mode (Image via Garena)

No matter how skilled the players are, it is difficult to survive after dropping at hot drops. It is because players have to compete against equally adept foes. Hence, if players are unwilling to take any risk, they should land on the safer spots that attract a few players.

However, if players have confidence in their skills, they can choose the hot drops to start their match. That way, they can survive and avoid early exits in a Free Fire BR match. Moreover, they can get more than enough loot to keep themselves ready for fights in the following stages.

2) Choice of character is crucial

Skyler in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

When players compete against newbies, the characters don't make much difference. However, choice of abilities is more crucial when players are pitted against an opponent with superior skill. Hence, character skills become a part of the requirements to win Free Fire BR matches in higher ranks.

3) Choice of weapon combinations

Players should choose weapon combinations as per their skills (Image via Free Fire)

Free Fire provides a wide range of guns belonging to ARs, SMGs, LMGs, Shotguns, and more. However, not every weapon has the same potential and performs well at different ranges. Players can choose weapon combinations by considering their strategy and skills in mind.

If players employ an attacking gameplay strategy, they should look for Shotguns and SMGs, while ARs and LMGs are suitable for almost every kind of player. Similarly, players can choose Snipers if they have the required skill-set to handle the same.

4) Play in squads with in-game friends regularly

Play BR match with regular squads (Image via Garena)

When gamers play solo, they don't get the backing of their teammates while rushing. Moreover, there is a low chance of coming out as a winner while playing solo. Players will have to compete against enemies in 1v1 fights instead of players' different scenarios while playing with squads.

Apart from the fighting scenarios, the coordination of regular squads also makes a difference while rushing or escaping. Thus, it increases the chances of claiming victories in Free Fire BR matches in higher ranks.

5) Survive and win

Survival is the key in BR mode (Image via Garena)

Battle Royale mode is all about winning the game by surviving different fighting scenarios. Players should avoid indulging in needless fights while maintaining their HP using health packs.

The aim should be to make it to the final stages, which players can only achieve by being wary of the surroundings and any enemy ambush in the Free Fire BR match.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

