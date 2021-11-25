5 best Free Fire gun combos for aggressive players after OB30 Update

The goal for players in Free Fire is to secure a Booyah in every match. This can only be done with the help of weapons. However, not all weapons in-game have been created equal.

Knowing which ones to use in combination will make all the difference. A lot of trial and error will be needed to find the right combo, but it's certainly worth the effort. Here are a few combinations that aggressive players can try out.

These gun combinations are perfect for an aggressive playstyle in Free Fire

1) M1887 + SKS

The M1887 excels at dealing armor piercing damage, and the weapon has no equal at close range. It's the perfect shotgun in-game, and in the hands of a good player, entire teams can be eliminated.

The SKS offers mid to long range combat capabilities. It can be fitted with all attachments, making it super effective in-game. With the 4x scope, players will be able to make short work of opponents.

2) UMP + AK

The UMP is a unique SMG in-game. It offers good stats, can be fitted with all attachments and has high armor penetration. Players using this gun with Hayato can deal additional damage to enemies at close-range.

In long-range combat, the AK is a potent assault rifle in Free Fire. Although recoil can become an issue for many beginners, in the hands of a seasoned player the AK has no equal. Combining the UMP with the AK gives players a variety of tactical options during combat.

3) AWM + SCAR

The AWM is not the most powerful sniper rifle in Free Fire. However, due to it being easy to use and master, players have crowded in the king of snipers. This weapon can be made more lethal when using characters such as Maro.

When paired with the AWM, the SCAR is a great gun in Free Fire. It offers good range, high mobility and an excellent rate of fire. With enough practice, players will be able to empty an entire magazine on their intended target.

4) M500 + Groza

The M500 is the perfect sidearm for players who enjoy long-range combat. Equipped with a 2x scope, this weapon is capable of landing accurate shots at great distances. While this gun is good, it requires a lot of practice to master.

Aside from the M14 and M4A1, the Groza is the only other assault rifle that is good at long-range. When fitted with a scope and foregrip, the weapon can beam down opponents that are far away with ease.

5) Crossbow + Vector

The Crossbow is a unique weapon in Free Fire. It offers extremely high damage and accuracy, but comes at the cost of a low range. Nevertheless, a well placed headshot will lead to an easy elimination. Furthermore, once a target has been hit, they will continue to take damage over time.

When used in conjunction with the Vector, players also have flexibility in close-range engagement. It has an extremely high range of fire and can be dual wielded. Players with a steady hand can easily wipe out a squad effortlessly.

Note: The list is in no particular order, and the article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

