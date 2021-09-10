How to contact Free Fire Help Center for official support regarding account bans, payment issues and more

Garena Free Fire was destined to be a hit among fans, and it has kept up with all the expectations. The game has maintained its consistent performance through the various features and utilities that developers have provided to the users.

However, players do also encounter several issues, such as hackers, bugs, account bans, payment issues and other in-game queries, due to its huge userbase. Garena has provided a Free Fire Help Center for the same purpose.

This article will provide a step-by-step guide on how players can reach out to the Free Fire Help Center.

Free Fire Help Center: How to reach out to them for in-game queries and other assistance

Players can Google "Free Fire Help Center" or click here to access Garena's player support website. After reaching Garena's help desk, users can follow the steps given below:

Step 1. Tap on the Submit Request icon present in the top-right corner.

Step 2. The icon will redirect players to Free Fire Zendesk, where they will have to choose the respective social media account linked to the game.

Step 3. After choosing the linked account, the website will further ask players to choose their country.

Step 4. Players will have to fill in their details like Player ID, Free Fire Username, issue for the request, type of problem and so on.

Step 5. As the final step, players will have to tap on Submit after double-checking the details. It is important to fill in the details properly as poorly filled or incorrect details will not be entertained.

After successfully submitting all the details, players will have to wait for a response from the developers.

What are the issues that players can report through the Free Fire Help Center?

Players can report the following issues for different types of problems:

1) Payment Issue

Payment - Item price is showing in the wrong currency/USD

Payment - Item purchased in Google Play not received

Payment - Special Airdrop not received

2) Game Concerns

Abuse Report (Verbal Abuse)

Event Issue (missing or unable to claim reward)

Event Issue (unable to access Event Page)

Technical Issue

3) Negative Diamonds

4) Item Bug

Unable to equip character or item

Unable to use character skill

Character skill slot not working

5) Hacker Report

Diamond hack

Head Shot only

Location tracker/map hack

One Hit-Kill

Translucent Bullets

Translucent Road

Ultra-Fast Movement/Speed hack

Vehicle hack (can pass through walls)

Wall hack (can hide inside walls and rocks)

To report a hacker, players need the exact in-game name of the concerned user and video proof of the hacking occurrence.

Apart from the hacks, if the players themselves are getting a Ban Message, they can submit a request for an unban along with all the correct details, descriptions and a screenshot of the Ban Message.

