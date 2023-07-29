How to control weapon recoil like a pro in Free Fire

Getting headshots is the quickest way to eliminate your enemy in Free Fire, but your gun’s recoil can make landing them harder. All firearms in this title move around to varying degrees when being fired. Players who have mastered controlling recoil generally get more kills and also have an increased likelihood of winning games. Regardless of the range, controlling your weapon is imperative as well as a fundamental skill you must add to your playstyle.

Players good at managing recoil also land more effortless headshots, and against such gamers, your body shots can be futile. Fortunately, numerous methods can improve your gun control and help you register more shots to the head like a pro.

Tips and tricks to get better at recoil control in Free Fire

In Free Fire, mastering recoil control requires patience and days of experience with guns and their usage. That said, there are certain things you can do to ensure you're more accurate. You can also change your Dots Per Inch (DPI) setting, which can help you control your recoil, for instance. However, some gamers advise against changing the DPI sensitivity, as it can affect your device's performance.

Players need to take appropriate measures and conduct proper research before changing this setting.

You can also change your crosshair sensitivity according to your comfort; this can also help you with recoil control. Additionally, some equipment can facilitate accuracy even further, such as muzzles, foregrips, and stocks that reduce your gun’s recoil. Players can consider avoiding silencers as they increase weapon movement.

Characters to use for better accuracy in Free Fire

In Free Fire, there are some characters whose abilities can lower recoil. The character Dasha increases your rate of fire by 18% and movement speed by 12% for six seconds after you knock down an enemy. Moreover, if you knock down foes consecutively, it will reset their ability's countdown and increase your rate of fire further by 4% and movement speed by 3%.

The character D-bee increases your accuracy by 60% and enhances your movement speed by 30% when firing a gun.

Skills to improve your recoil control in Free Fire

In Free Fire, apart from using tricks, you also need to incorporate new skills into your gameplay to be more accurate. While spraying your enemies, you can drift your crosshair upward to control the weapon better. You can also avoid using big scopes with high-recoil guns; using such firearms with larger optics completely can lower accuracy and might turn out to be a lethal mistake.

When combating foes from a distance, to keep the recoil low as possible, you can crouch or go prone. This also reduces your gun’s movement. Moreover, it is essential to remember that your rate of fire is directly proportional to your weapon's recoil. This implies you should avoid firing continuously, as it will reduce your control over your gun.

The skillful use of your joystick can also affect your accuracy; you can use it appropriately with regard to your crosshair.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.