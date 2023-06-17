Free Fire Tricks: Top 5 Tips to Improve K/D Ratio

Garena's Free Fire is one of the most famous battle royale games for mobile platforms that has significantly gained traction over the years since launch, with millions of players logging in daily. Players have been active on the title, honing their shooting skills and increasing their overall kill count to win plenty of rewards, dominate the leaderboard, and level up quickly.

In Free Fire, the K/D ratio is an important statistic determining how well a player has performed in a classic battle royale or ranked match. A good K/D ratio allows players to join high-tier guilds and be a part of ranked matches, while a wrong or below-average ratio will only deny them entry into such guilds or squads.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

A deep dive into some tricks that can be followed to improve your K/D ratio in Free Fire

Match stats in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

Increasing your K/D ratio in Free Fire may be challenging, but it's not impossible. You can improve your gameplay with plenty of practice and proper decision-making. Here are a few tips that you can follow:

1) Training and practice

This is the most critical component in every battle royale shooter since, without training and practice, you won't be able to perform well in matches and survive for long. If you wish to improve your K/D ratio in Free Fire, you'll have to undergo intensive training and focus on getting as many kills as possible.

Doing that can improve your offensive skills and, thus, your K/D ratio.

2) Choose the best character

Free Fire offers a plethora of characters to choose from, each with unique skills and abilities that aid in combat. Some have offensive capabilities, and some have defensive capabilities. If you're looking to improve your K/D ratio, then it is advisable to pick characters that have the best offensive abilities to ensure that you will take down as many opponents as you can.

Characters like Alok and Skylar are recommended for this particular purpose. You can keep enhancing their abilities to make them more powerful and boost your performance on the battlefield.

3) Get at least five eliminations in each match

Another important tip is that once you get a high K/D ratio, you must keep the number steady and increase it further. Eliminating at least five opponents per game will ensure your ratio stays positive. From there on, you can increase your kill count and improve your K/D ratio even further. Going at a consistently high trajectory will also help you rank up quickly.

4) Engage opponents only when victory is certain

Sometimes, you may end up in situations where you are overwhelmed by multiple players from all directions, and in these cases, it is best not to fight them all unless you are confident that you can beat them. Dying early will reduce your K/D ratio; thus, if you know you can't fight against an opponent or multiple opponents, running away and escaping is the best solution.

Attack enemies only when you're confident that you can take a victory and have a tactical advantage over them.

5) Avoid skill gaps in squad matches

Playing squad matches in Free Fire gives you the numbers advantage over individual players as you can assist your team members and get the same from them when you attempt to take out opponents. Having a weak member who struggles to fight alongside you will be a liability and will affect your attempt to improve your K/D ratio.

Their vulnerability will put you at risk of getting eliminated when trying to revive them. Hence, it is recommended to play with a stronger team.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is unavailable on Google's Play Store and Apple's App Store due to government-imposed restrictions. Players aren't authorized to download the game from third-party websites. However, Free Fire MAX is available on the app stores and can be played.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Poll : 0 votes