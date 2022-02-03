5 most useful Free Fire character abilities for beginners in February 2022

Choosing a character to obtain in Free Fire is a tough decision. With so many factors to take into consideration, knowing which one will be the most beneficial can get confusing.

Thankfully, there are a few on the game's roster that have abilities well suited for a new player. They have very basic functions that provide benefits throughout the match and have no prerequisites needed to trigger them.

5 characters that are easy to understand and great for beginners in Free Fire

5) Jota

Jota's ability, Sustained Raids, provides the user with HP recovery during combat. Every bullet that hits an opponent offers a small percentage of HP regeneration to the user. Additionally, when an opponent has been knocked down, 20% of HP is recovered by the user.

This ability will allow the user to better adapt to an aggressive playstyle. By chaining attacks, they will be able to heal without using medical supplies. At times, this technique can be a life-saver.

4) Maro

Maro's ability, Falcon Fervor, enables the users to deal more damage from long-range. With an increase in distance, the damage dealt with enemies also increases. This scales to a maximum of 25%. Additionally, marked targets take 3.5% extra damage.

This ability will allow the user to adapt to long-range combat. Additionally, since the player will have to scope in to shoot accurately, it will indirectly help them improve their aim as well.

3) Leon

Leon's ability, Buzzer Beater, helps the user in Free Fire by allowing them to recover HP after a fight. Every time the player survives an encounter, they will recover 30 HP.

This ability is basic in nature and will help the player stay alive. It is useful when dealing with multiple opponents or when medkits are in short supply. The best part about this ability is that players merely need to get out of combat and not eliminate the opponent to gain HP.

2) Luqueta

Luqueta's ability, Hat Trick, enables the user to increase their total HP during the match. For every kill that is secured, the user's max HP is increased. This scales to a maximum of 50 bonus HP.

This ability helps the player by giving them more HP to work with. It will allow them to absorb more damage before being eliminated and also gives them a chance to survive 1v1 encounters in Free Fire.

1) Miguel

Miguel's ability, Crazy Slayer, allows the user to gain a lot of EP through combat. Every time an opponent is eliminated during a gunfight, the player will receive 80 EP.

This ability helps the player by providing them a near limitless supply of EP. If done correctly, players will not have to use medkits for most engagements. They will be able to rely on EP for healing.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions. The abilities mentioned are at their maximum level.

Edited by Shaheen Banu