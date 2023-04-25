5 best Free Fire cross-training games for improving your skills

Free Fire is one of the most downloaded games in the battle royale genre. The game has over a billion downloads on the Google Play Store, with amazing ratings. Gamers often look for games that can be used for cross-training skills in FF to further become good shooters.

Cross-training games are designed to improve cognitive skills in a way that complements or boosts performance in another game. For Free Fire players, cross-training games with comparable gameplay can help players improve their aim, recoil control, and strategy-making skills.

However, with thousands of titles available on the internet, it can be difficult for players to choose games with similar shooting mechanisms and controls to acquire new skills.

This article discusses the five best Free Fire cross-training games to improve skills and become better players.

COD Mobile and four best Free Fire cross-training games to improve skills

5) Cyber Hunter

Cyber Hunter also offers lots of appealing items and features similar to Free Fire. The title offers futuristic graphics with lots of engaging elements, like the ability to climb on different buildings to get higher ground and eliminate opponents.

Gamers can improve their skills in the different maps and modes available in the title. The gaming title also features various in-game tactics like optical camouflage, quantum barriers, invisible force fields, and fire support to help players get better at using appropriate skills.

Requirements for Cyber Hunter

Android devices: At least 2GB RAM and Android 5.1 or higher.

At least 2GB RAM and Android 5.1 or higher. iOS devices: At least 2GB RAM and iOS 9.0 or higher.

4) PUBG New State Mobile

PUBG New State Mobile is another great offering from Krafton with an amazing BR experience. With the latest Global Illumination Technology, it takes the overall graphical experience on mobile devices to a whole new level.

Gamers can easily learn different recoil patterns for the various weapons available in the game and work on their aim and accuracy. Players can enhance their close range in Multiplayer modes and mid-range and long-range in Battle Royale modes.

Requirements to run PUBG New State Mobile

For Android: Android 6.0 Marshmallow or higher, 64-bit processor (any new-generation processor from Qualcomm, MediaTek, Exynos, or Unisoc), and 2GB RAM

Android 6.0 Marshmallow or higher, 64-bit processor (any new-generation processor from Qualcomm, MediaTek, Exynos, or Unisoc), and 2GB RAM For iOS: iOS 13.0 or later on your iPhone and iPod touch, iPadOS 13.0 or later on your iPad.

3) Knives Out

Knives Out is the third cross-training game for Free Fire players to work on their skills. It enjoys a massive player base across the globe and is compatible with a wide range of devices.

Gamers can unlock different skins and characters to get better at creating strategies and eliminating more opponents. The maps have good dynamics and terrain, which players can quickly adapt to and learn to get better at with cross-hair fights, which are also useful in Free Fire to improve headshot accuracy.

Requirements to run Knives Out

Android devices: At least 2GB RAM and Android 5.1 or higher.

At least 2GB RAM and Android 5.1 or higher. iOS devices: At least 2GB RAM and iOS 9.0 or higher.

2) COD Mobile

COD Mobile is another great title for players who are looking for cross-training games. Gamers get a similar shooting mechanism to FF with easy-to-learn controls and settings.

Developers also release regular events and updates with new additions and interesting features. Gamers can check out COD Mobile for an exhilarating survival and battle royale experience to improve their shooting skills.

Requirements to run COD Mobile

Android devices: At least 2GB RAM and Android 5.1 or higher.

At least 2GB RAM and Android 5.1 or higher. iOS devices: At least 2GB RAM and iOS 9.0 or higher.

1) PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile is one of the best titles for players looking to play games with similar gameplay to Free Fire. Gamers can visit the in-game training ground, where they can enhance their aim and accuracy with the help of drills and aim transfer practice on different targets.

Krafton has also added the option to customize various in-game settings like sensitivity settings and HUD controls to further improve the overall gameplay. With larger maps and modes, gamers can explore more dynamics and learn different shooting tricks.

Requirements to run PUBG Mobile

For Android: Android 6.0 Marshmallow or higher, 64-bit processor (any new-generation processor from Qualcomm, MediaTek, Exynos, or Unisoc), and 2GB RAM

Android 6.0 Marshmallow or higher, 64-bit processor (any new-generation processor from Qualcomm, MediaTek, Exynos, or Unisoc), and 2GB RAM For iOS: iOS 13.0 or later on your iPhone and iPod touch, iPadOS 13.0 or later on your iPad.

Disclaimer: It must be noted that PUBG Mobile is banned in India, per Government sanctions. Enthusiasts must avoid downloading the APK versions and downloading the game file from third-party sites.

