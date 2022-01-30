How to create a Free Fire guild with unique and stylish name in 2022

Guilds in Free Fire are players who participate in matches together. The game often comes up with various missions that guild members can complete and win rewards in exchange.

Players have the option to both create as well as join a guild. If they want to join one, they will have to request to be part of the guild of their choice. Once their request is approved, they can join.

Creating a guild is quite expensive and requires diamonds or gold coins (in-game currencies). Hence mobile gamers are advised to think twice before building their guild.

Stylish guild name in Free Fire

One of the best name generator websites (Image via Nickfinder)

Free Fire players are fond of stylish names and often want to stand out in the crowd. Since every guild has its name, mobile gamers can customize any name of their choice and set it as a guild name.

To search for a unique name with quirky symbols, users can head to the name generator websites. Such websites have options and can also customize guild names using special fonts and weird characters.

How to build a guild in Free Fire

Mobile gamers need to follow the steps given below:

The guild icon is located right below the Events icon on the far right (Image via Garena)

Step 1: Players will open Free Fire and tap on the Guild icon.

The "Create Guild" option is on the bottom right corner (Image via Garena)

Step 2: They will then select the “Create Guild” option.

Step 3: Mobile gamers will have to fill in the necessary details given below:

Region

Style

Approval Method

Level

BR Rank

CS Rank

Slogan

Players will have to fill in necessary details and pay (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Under the “Squad Name”, users will have to paste the name that they have copied from the name generator website.

Step 5: Finally, the guild creator will pay 1000 diamonds or 5000 gold coins.

Also Read Article Continues below

After creating the guild, a player can head over to their Member List and invite their friends to join their guild.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar