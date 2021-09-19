How to create a guild with stylish name in Free Fire (September 2021)

With the ever-growing popularity of Free Fire, the demand for new and stylish in-game monikers is increasing by leaps and bounds. Almost every Free Fire player wants to have a stylish name that they can use to stand out from the crowd.

Free Fire mobile gamers are fond of decorating their names in stylish fonts and using creative symbols to make it more attractive. Android and iOS keyboards are often not enough for this purpose. To do so, players can head over to name generator sites like nickfinder.com, fornite.freefire-name.com and such in search of a unique name.

Guilds in Free Fire

Players can build their own guild in Free Fire

Guilds in Free Fire are groups of players who can play various matches in the Battle Royale game. They can complete various missions and earn points.

If a player wants to create his/her own guild, he/she will have to pay diamonds (in-game money). Once the guild is created, Free Fire gamers can invite their friends to join the guild. Players also have the option to join a guild of their preference by sending in a request.

While setting the guild name for the first time, players can choose a unique and stylish name. They can head over to any of the above-mentioned name generator websites to look for options or to customize a name of their choice.

Guide to creating a Free Fire guild with a cool name

Players need to follow the steps given below to build their guild with a stylish name:

Mobile gamers will have to open Free Fire and tap on the Guild icon.

They will then have to select the “Create Guild” option.

Users will then get the option to set a stylish guild name of their choice.

Players will have to make the payments necessary for the formation of the guild. This can be done by paying 5000 gold coins or 1000 diamonds.

Disclaimer: This article is meant for beginners.

