How to create Free Fire guilds with unique & stylish names in August 2021

Guilds are an essential aspect of the Free Fire experience since they allow players to not only communicate with their friends but also compete in guild tournaments. They can earn dog tags, which can be used to redeem a variety of items. Furthermore, they can complete the daily guild quests to earn guild tokens.

There has been a trend among gamers to have attractive guild names that comprise several symbols and fonts.

Steps to create guilds with stylish names in Free Fire

FancyTextGuru offers the players a tool to create names in a wide assortment of fonts

Regular keyboards on Android and iOS devices do not feature symbols or fonts. As a result, users need to utilize websites like fancytexttool.com, lingojam.com, nickfinder.com, and more to generate names in various fonts.

The below steps can be followed to generate such names:

Step 1: You can open a website of any of your choice that offers such options.

Step 2: Enter the name of your choice, and you will receive the output in the assortment of fonts.

Step 3: You can copy the desired output and customize it further. You have to paste it while creating the guild or changing the name.

The process to create a guild with a stylish and unique name has been given below:

Step 1: You can create a guild by tapping on the guild option on the right side of the screen.

You are required to click on the "Create Guild" button (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Next, you must tap on the "Create Guild" option to proceed.

Enter all the details and choose either the button with gold or diamon (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: You need to paste/enter the name of your choice in the text field. You must also select other settings, including the region, level, rank, and slogan.

Step 4: Once you have entered and checked all the details, tap on the button with gold or diamond.

Users need 5000 gold or 100 diamonds to create a guild in Free Fire.

Players can also change the guild's name later, but they will have to shell out 500 diamonds:

Step 1: You can open the guild section and tap on the edit icon beside the existing name.

You are required to press this icon to change the guild's name (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: When a dialog box appears, enter the name of your choice, and press the button with the diamond symbol.

