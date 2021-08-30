7 best Free Fire characters to get with gold in August 2021

Free Fire offers a diverse range of characters for the player to select from. Each of these has unique in-game abilities assisting the players in outplaying their opponents within the game. The developers are frequently expanding the list of available options, with the latest inclusion being Thiva and Dimitri.

Usually, players can purchase characters from the in-game store. However, the exclusive ones usually require diamonds, which is not possible for all the users to get. Users can buy several characters for either diamonds or gold.

Here is a list of the best characters that can be purchased using gold.

Free Fire characters that can be purchased for gold

7) Laura

Laura in Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

Ability: Sharp Shooter

Price: 8000 Gold

Sharp Shooter is a passive ability that boosts the players' accuracy while scoped in. At the maximum level, the accuracy is buffed by 35%.

This ability enables users to fight over long range. It also allows them to land more shots on their enemies and can be used by players inclined towards the use of snipers.

6) Kelly

Kelly in Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

Ability: Dash

Price: 2000 Gold

The next one on this list is Kelly. She boasts an ability called Dash, which increases the sprinting speed of players by 6%. This can help users move around and reposition during gunfights quickly.

If gamers also possess the awakened version – Kelly "The Swift," they will be able to benefit from its ability – Deadly Velocity. This ability is activated after players sprint for four seconds. It will deal 106% damage and lasts for five seconds.

5) Moco

Moco in Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

Ability: Hacker's Eye

Price: 8000 Gold

Moco is another incredible character that users can acquire using gold. Her Hacker's Eye ability tags the shot enemy for a duration of five seconds, and the information (location) is shared with the teammates as well.

Knowing the foe's location for a few seconds will easily enable the users to make their next move.

4) Miguel

Miguel in Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

Ability: Crazy Slayer

Price: 8000 Gold

Miguel has a passive ability called Crazy Slayer, which provides the players with 80 EP for each kill. It is an excellent option for aggressive gameplay as users regain EP, which can be converted to HP.

This skill is beneficial for character combinations and syncs well with abilities like that of K's Master of All.

3) Kla

Kla in Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

Ability: Muay Thai

Price: 8000 Gold

Kla is a great choice for the Clash Squad mode and can be highly beneficial in the close range. The Muay Thai ability boosts the users' fist damage by a total of 400% at the maximum level.

Users can engage in a fistfight in the first round in this mode and avoid purchasing guns to have a better buy in the subsequent rounds.

2) Antonio

Antonio in Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

Ability: Gangster's Spirit

Price: 8000 Gold

Similar to Kla, Antonio is an excellent selection for the Clash Squad matches. The ability, Gangster's Spirit, provides an additional 35 health points at the start of every round. This implies that users will have 235 HP in every game.

This extra HP certainly gives users a slight advantage over the opponents in the given mode.

1) Hayato

Hayato in Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

Ability: Bushido

Price: 8000 Gold

Bushido boosts the armor penetration by 10% as the maximum HP reduces 10%. The character can be used in close-range combats. The increased armor penetration will deal heavy shots to the opponents.

When users have the awakened version, the front damage will also be reduced by 3.5% for a 10% loss in the maximum HP.

Note: The list mentioned above is based on the writer's preference. All the abilities mentioned above are at the maximum level of the characters.

Edited by Shaheen Banu