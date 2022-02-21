How to create a guild with a unique and stylish name in Free Fire MAX (2022)

Free Fire MAX is essentially the same as the regular version, but with improved visuals and animations to provide players with a superior gaming experience. Players may simply join or form guilds to compete in tournaments to earn dog tags and complete missions to gain Guild tokens.

Additionally, guild members are eligible for additional daily sign-in prizes. Sometimes, guild leaders may want to have a stylish and trendy guild name by including symbols and fonts. This allows them to stand out from other guilds while also helping in attracting and recruiting new members. The article below will explain this process.

Steps to create cool and stylish Free Fire MAX guild names

First and foremost, participants will need to come up with a unique name for their guild to be recognized. Obviously, guild names will not be distinctive if they are blindly copied from other notable guilds.

Once they have decided on the text/name, they can use it directly or add symbols and different fonts to make it attractive. Here are the steps to do so:

Step 1: Users can access any website (such as fancytextguru.com) that provides a function to generate cool text.

Enter the name (Image via Fancytextguru)

Step 2: Next, players must enter the text to get a wide assortment of outputs with different fonts and symbols.

Step 3: They can copy their desired choice and paste it when required while changing the name in Free Fire MAX.

If users are finding it challenging to come up with a name, they may use one of these given below:

1) ֆօʊʟʟɛֆֆ

2) вσуѕ™

3) 卂ㄩ尺卂

4) ★ＤＩＥ★

5) ΜØŘŦΔŁジ

6) ᖇᗅᘜᙍ

7) รαɳε

8) ₮Ɽł₲₲ɆⱤ

9) shσts

10) ⱮoŇster

Steps to change the guild name

Changing the guild's name is simple, but rather costly as the player will have to spend 500 diamonds to do so. Individuals may follow these steps to change the name of their guilds in Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: Open the guild section and click on the edit option present on the guild badge to open the guild info dialog box.

Paste the created guild name and hit the button (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Subsequently, gamers should click on the icon beside the existing guild name. A rename guild box will appear, and gamers must enter the name in the text field and hit the yellow button.

It is important to note that the guild name must only be between three and twelve characters.

Edited by Atul S