How to create invisible and unique nicknames in Free Fire MAX

Users can employ the various features of Garena Free Fire/Free Fire MAX to customize their in-game persona. They can utilize emotes, weapon skins, item cosmetics, characters, outfits, etc., to personalize their looks.

Similarly, players can alter their nicknames in Free Fire MAX. Usually, they choose a stylish nickname for themselves when entering the game.

However, readers can later use the Name Change Card in Free Fire and its MAX variant to customize their IGNs. They can either use unique fonts or employ an invisible nickname in the game.

Free Fire MAX: Step-by-step guide for creating special nicknames in-game

New gamers must select a username for themselves when logging into the game for the first time. They can find out how to create an invisible or a unique nickname below:

Creating invisible nickname

How to create an invisible nickname (Image via Garena)

If users desire to create an invisible username, they will have to use Hangul Filler, aka Unicode 3164, which they can find on a website like compart. They should follow the steps given below to get an invisible nickname in Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: Players should google the keyword 'Unicode 3164' or access the recommended website.

Step 2: They must copy the Unicode Character "ㅤ" (U+3164) by clicking on the shown box.

Step 3: Users will then have to open the notes on their device and paste U+3164.

Step 4: In the following steps, they can create a random superscript of characters (three or four) and copy the same, which they can later paste below the U+3164 in the notes.

Copy the Unicode 3164 along with the superscript of the other three characters (Image via Google)

Step 5: Players are then required to copy all the characters, which they can paste into the required box after logging into the game.

If they already have a username in the game and want to change it, they will have to use 390 diamonds or the Name Change Card (available for 390 diamonds to those part of the guild).

Here are the steps that gamers can employ to change the username in the game:

Step 1: Open the Free Fire MAX and log into the game.

Step 2: Tap on the profile banner in the top-left corner.

Step 3: On the 'Gallery' tab, gamers can tap on the edit icon next to the username.

Step 4: Players can paste the nickname and use 390 diamonds or 'Name Change Card' to finalize the changes.

Generating unique nicknames

Using unique symbols for Free Fire MAX nickname ((Image via Garena)

Gamers can use the step-by-step guide mentioned above to change their nicknames using unique fonts as well. However, unlike the invisible name, they need to access websites like FreeFireNickName, Nickfinder, or LingoJam to generate a Free Fire/FF MAX IGN with unique fonts.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ravi Iyer