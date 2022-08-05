How to create stylish Free Fire MAX names

Having a unique and fancy Free Fire MAX name helps gamers gain more recognition in the community. Such names can be used by incorporating distinct symbols and fonts. However, the ordinary keyboard on a mobile device does not offer a wide range of symbols, forcing players to search for alternatives.

Some well-known websites, such as nickfinder.com, fancytextguru.com, etc., provide hundreds of pre-made nickname styles and also serve as tools for designing new ones. Readers can learn how to create a unique Free Fire MAX below.

A detailed guide to creating eye-catching Free Fire MAX names with fancy text and symbols

Players should adhere to the following steps to create stylish in-game names:

Step 1: They need to first decide what to keep as their nickname.

Step 2: Then, they need to go to "fancytextguru.com" and type the decided name in the given text box to change the font and add some styling.

Changing the font of the normal text (Image via Fancy Text Guru)

Step 3: They should copy the most catchy font. If the copied text is good enough to set as a nickname, they can skip to the nickname-change section of this article. If not text is not to the liking of the player, they should go to nickfinder.com to further customize the text using a variety of symbols.

Step 4: They have to click on the Fancy Text Symbols tab from the menu to get to the nickname customization page.

Step 5: A text editor in the center can be spotted. Players simply have to paste the copied text there and use suitable symbols from a countless number of options.

Use several symbols and icons wisely to create a unique nickname (Image via Nickfinder)

Step 6: Once the name is finalized, players must click on the Copy button to copy the newly-generated name. It should be noted that the character count of Free Fire MAX names must not exceed 12.

How to change Free Fire MAX name?

After creating a stylish name, gamers can go through the simple steps below to change their in-game name:

Step 1: Login to Free Fire MAX and go to the profile section by clicking on the profile banner.

Step 2: Click on the pencil icon located alongside the current nickname. This will result in a dialog box popping up and asking for a new nickname.

Step 3: Paste the fresh nickname in the box and confirm the change by paying 390 diamonds. Alternatively, gamers can also use the name change card if they have one to confirm the change for free.

The name change card can be exchanged for 39 diamonds and 200 guild tokens (Image via SOHEL GAMER/YouTube)

Once the nickname is successfully altered, the change will instantly be reflected within the battle royale title, and the aforementioned amount of diamonds will be deducted from gamers' FF IDs.

List of some popular FF MAX names

Here is the list of Free Fire MAX nicknames that are positively rated by many gamers in the community:

1) ×͜× ɴᴏʙɪᴛᴀ ᶠᶠ ✓

2) ꧁☆☬κɪɴɢ☬☆꧂

3) Fɪɴᴀʟ々Sᴛʀɪᴋᴇ

4) ℓєgєи∂

5) ꧁༺₦Ї₦ℑ₳༻꧂

6) 乂✰ɢuçí °ɢαͷɢ✰乂

7) ♛N.O.O.B♛

8) ╰‿╯ｔｏｘｉｃｏᴳᵒᵈ

9) 亗Ꮢｏｗｄｙ亗ᏴᎾY亗

10) Sᴋ᭄Sᴀʙɪʀᴮᴼˢˢ

11) ᴮ ᴹ ᵂ 亗 ᴛᴏxɪᴄ ʙᴏʏ

12) ༒☠पहाड़ीदरिंदा☠༒

13) 𒆜༒शैतान༒࿐

14) 𝓚𝓲𝓵𝓵𝓮𝓻

15) メ S I L E N T メ⁰⁰⁷

Now that players know how to create and use a unique name in the game, they can carry out the process without any problems.

