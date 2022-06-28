30 best Free Fire nicknames with symbols and stylish font (June 2022)

Using creative aliases or in-game names (IGNs) has become extensively popular within the Free Fire community. Users typically strive to incorporate them within the game to set themselves apart from regular players and give the impression that they are unique.

In general, if individuals want to create such stylish names, they must use specific symbols and fonts. Many players are unfamiliar with the procedure, which drives them to look for pre-made names that are easily available on the internet.

Users looking for such names will discover a list of 30 great options in the next section.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and users that belong to the country must avoid playing the game. They may, however, play FF MAX as it was not suspended in the country.

Top 30 Free Fire nicknames that players can try out

Here’s a list of 30 Free Fire nicknames that gamers can try out on their profiles/IDs:

1) ༆FIRE࿐ᴳᵒᵈ

2) DEADLY.ᏦᏆᏞᏞ

3) Łast⭐Hop€

4) 亗ƬᎾχᏆC亗

5) ♠️THEㅤACE♠️

6) ᏞᎬᎶᎬƝᎠ〲GG

7) 么 βŁ00Đ 么

8) THE么CRAZY

9) ꧁༒Rebel࿐꧂

10) ♡ʙʟᴀᴄᴋᴊᴀᴄᴋ♡

11) <--яɨ๏ţ-->

12) FREE✿ʙᴏᴏʏᴀʜ✿

13) ࿐BLUEsparroW

14) ▀▄M∀GIC▀▄

15) RED ☯ FIRE

16) ◤H3LL◢

17) ★彡MISERY彡★

18) ×W0lf×

19) -CʏʀᴜS-

20) _.ŁƐØ._

21) ぁŞØỮŁぁ

22) ╰iC3╮

23) 乂ĤŐŔŔŐŔ乂

24) ۝ᎮᎧᏇᏋᏒ۝

25) 々COBRA彡

26) ~Ă★X★Ĕ~

27) ☂️ＣＲaＺＹ☂️

28) ᴮᴼᵀ Player

29)『THE G0D』

30) ༒DØØM༒

Players can further alter and customize these names as per their convenience and preferences.

How users can create stylish nicknames

This is one of the possible websites that users can use to create stylish names (Image via FancyTextGuru)

If individuals are interested in the process of creating stylish names, they can check out the following:

Step 1: To begin, gamers will need to visit a website that generates fancy names/text. A few of the best examples are lingojam.com, fancytexttool.com, and fancytextguru.com.

Generally, mobile keyboards do not include fancy text and symbols, which is why players must use the websites.

Step 2: Once they have arrived at the needed website, they will have to input the required name into the text field that will appear on their screens.

Step 3: Soon, numerous outputs will appear on their screens in various fonts and symbols. The best-looking ones can be selected and used while changing the name.

Steps to change the name in Free Fire

The guide below can help users in the process of changing their names within the battle royale title:

Step 1: First, they must open the game on their devices. Upon doing so, they may tap on the top left corner to visit their profiles.

Step 2: In the next step, individuals can hit the icon next to their current nicknames.

Players will be required to enter the desired names without any errors (Image via Garena)

Step 3: The ‘Change Nickname’ dialog box will pop up where they should enter the required name without making any errors.

Step 4: Users can then finalize the process by spending 390 diamonds. Their name will then get changed in Free Fire.

Name change card can also be used by players for changing their names (Image via Garena)

Alternatively, they can also use a name change card to alter the names within Free Fire.

