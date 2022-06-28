Rishi Gaming's Free Fire MAX ID, stats, rank, K/D ratio, and YouTube income in June 2022

Rishi Kumar Agrawal, also known as Rishi Gaming, is a recognizable Free Fire content creator from India. He uploads story-type videos focusing on the game and has a large following on his YouTube channel and other social media accounts.

The content creator currently has 3.99 million subscribers. He also runs two other YouTube channels, Rishi Agrawal Vlogs and Rishi Agrawal, with 30.3 thousand and 202 thousand subscribers, respectively.

Rishi Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID, rank, and stats

Rishi Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID is 557371238. He is the leader of the RG E×ESPORTS guild. The guild's ID number is 61963969.

At the moment, the YouTuber is ranked Diamond I in the Battle Royale mode and Heroic in the Clash Squad mode.

Lifetime stats

Rishi Gaming's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Rishi Gaming has played 1900 solo games and has 91 first-place finishes, leading to a win rate of 4.78%. He has 3108 kills and 1086 headshots, maintaining a K/D ratio of 1.72 and a headshot percentage of 34.94%.

He has 2505 appearances in the duo mode and 216 victories, corresponding to a win rate of 8.62%. With 5081 kills and 1577 headshots, the player has a K/D ratio of 2.22 and a headshot percentage of 31.04%.

The content creator also has 1629 wins in 8965 squad matches, possessing a win rate of 18.17%. He has 21205 kills and 6611 headshots with a K/D ratio of 2.89 and a headshot percentage of 31.18%.

Ranked stats

Rishi Gaming's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

In Free Fire MAX’s ongoing season, Rishi Gaming has competed in five squad matches and has one Booyah, converting to a win rate of 20.00%. He has 23 kills and 10 headshots for a K/D ratio of 5.75 and a headshot percentage of 43.48%.

He is yet to play any ranked solo or duo games.

CS Career

Rishi Gaming's CS Career stats (Image via Garena)

Rishi Gaming has played 3083 games in the Clash Squad mode and has 1559 wins, retaining a win rate of 50.57%. He has 17244 kills and 6468 headshots for a KDA of 1.54 and a headshot percentage of 37.51%.

Note: Rishi Gaming's Free Fire MAX stats were recorded at the time of writing. The numbers will change as he plays more matches in the game.

Rishi Gaming’s YouTube income

Rishi Gaming's income from YouTube (Image via Social Blade)

Rishi Gaming’s monthly YouTube income lies between $898 and $14.4K. His yearly earnings range from $10.8K to $172.4K. (Source: Social Blade).

YouTube channel

Rishi Gaming began his YouTube channel by producing content that focused on Clash of Clans. After some time, he switched to Free Fire and started streaming and publishing videos about the game.

There are currently 475 videos on his channel, and they have cumulatively garnered more than 492.99 million views. The most-watched video on his channel has 33 million views.

As per Social Blade, the Rishi Gaming channel has acquired 10 thousand subscribers and 3.592 million views in the last 30 days alone.

