Telugu Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, rank, K/D ratio, and YouTube income in June 2022

Telugu Gaming, also known as Dhanunjay, is a fast-growing Indian content creator who makes content that revolves around Garena Free Fire. As one can infer from the channel’s name, all of his videos are presented in the Telugu language, and he has been posting them for the past few years.

His total number of subscribers is currently at 1.77 million, and it has been steadily increasing with time. Telugu Gaming also has a second channel called Dhanu DIno where he has 397 thousand subscribers and posts vlogs and videos on several other games.

Telugu Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID, rank and stats

Telugu Gaming’s in-game ID is 48388225. He is the leader of the guild “TEAM TGFF,” and the ID number for the same is 61179298.

The content creator is ranked Diamond II in Battle Royale and Heroic in Clash Squad. Here are his stats in Free Fire MAX as of today, 26 June 2022:

Lifetime stats

These are the lifetime stats ensured by the content creator (Image via Garena)

Telugu Gaming has played 1,790 solo matches and has come out on top on 152 occasions, retaining a win rate of 8.49%. In the process, he has secured 4,347 kills and 1590 headshots for a K/D ratio of 2.65 and a headshot percentage of 36.58%.

Within the duo mode, he has made 2,983 appearances and has 390 first-place finishes, maintaining a win rate of 13.07%. With precisely 7,300 frags and 1,949 headshots, the player has a K/D ratio of 2.82 and a headshot percentage of 26.70%.

Coming to the squad matches, Dhanu Dino has 25,753 participations and has 4,695 victories, possessing a win rate of 18.23%. He has 81,145 kills and 25,690 headshots, ensuring a K/D ratio of 3.85 and a headshot percentage of 31.66%.

Ranked stats

Telugu Gaming has played 88 squad matches and has 7 wins (Image via Garena)

Telugu Gaming has competed in one solo match in the ongoing season of Free Fire MAX and has killed six enemies for a K/D ratio of 6.00. In it, there are six headshots for a 100%-headshot rate.

Meanwhile, the YouTuber has also played four duo games and has notched 12 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.00. At a percentage of 91.67%, he has 11 headshots.

Telugu Gaming has additionally played 88 squad games and has remained unbeaten in 7, resulting in a win rate of 7.95%. He has accumulated 370 kills and 206 headshots for a K/D ratio of 4.57 and a headshot percentage of 55.68%.

Note: Telugu Gaming's Free Fire MAX stats were recorded at the time of writing. The numbers will change as he plays more matches in the game.

Telugu Gaming’s YouTube income

Telugu Gaming FF's earnings from his channel (Image via Social Blade)

Telugu Gaming’s monthly YouTube income lies between $3.1K and $50.3K. In the meantime, his yearly earnings range between $37.7K and $603K. (Source: Social Blade)

YouTube channel

Dhanunjay is the actual name of Telugu Gaming, and he is the one who runs the channel. There are currently over 620 uploads, and the cumulative view count has surpassed 256 million. Within that, the most-watched video has garnered a total of 6.2 million views.

According to Social Blade, his channel has amassed 50 thousand subscribers and 12.563 million views in the last 30 days.

