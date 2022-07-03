How to download Free Fire Advance Server APK for Android: Requirements and more details

Even though the Free Fire OB35 Advance Server was just announced, the hype surrounding it has reached sky-scraping levels. It has also become the most talked about topic in the community in recent times. For those new to the game, the Advance Server is a client that the developers release before a major update to test the new features.

Due to its exclusivity, many players line up to get an early peek at the new features. Garena has announced the schedule for the upcoming OB35 Advance Server, and there are only a few days left before players can learn more about the upcoming changes.

Note: The base Free Fire game is banned in India, and gamers in the country are not advised to play the battle royale title. They can play the MAX version instead, which is not banned in the country.

Free Fire OB35 Advance Server: Release date, steps to download, and more

Release date, availability, and Activation Code

The schedule for Free Fire OB35 Advance Server (Image via Garena)

Free Fire OB35 Advance Server is just around the corner, and according to the official website, it will go live on July 7, 2022. Players will have a few days to test the new features before its conclusion on July 14, 2022.

The client is only available to Android users. While all gamers will be able to download it on July 7, only those with a valid Activation Code will be eligible to access the server.

Garena has implemented this system as the special client holds only a given number of users. Moreover, these codes can only be used once and do not work the second time.

Steps to get Free Fire OB35 Advance Server Activation Code

The only available option to get the Activation Code is to register on the official website. Players can follow these steps to complete the same:

Step 1: Users must open the Advance Server website on their web browser using this link.

Individuals are only provided with two options - Facebook and Google (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Players must now sign in using their Google or Facebook account to set up their profiles. Once logged in, they must even enter their active email id.

Step 3: Players can click the Join Now button to send their applications.

Only a select number of users will get the special Activation Code (Image via Garena)

Once the application has been approved, players will receive an Activation Code, which they can use to download the client on release.

It is important to note that the developers provide only a limited number of codes, and not everyone who registers will receive it.

Steps to download and install OB35 Advance Server

On the day of its release, gamers will have to follow the following steps to download the game:

Step 1: Users need to access the same website and log in to the account they had used to register for the Advance Server.

The downloads will only start on July 7, 2022 (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Next, gamers should click the Download APK button to save the file to their devices.

Step 3: Users will need to locate the file on their device and complete the installation after enabling the ‘Install from Unknown Sources’ option from their settings.

Players will have to enter a valid code to access the client (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Players can now sign in as a guest and enter the Activation Code when prompted. After these steps have been completed, gamers can test the new features for the next few days.

Once the server closes, all the data will be erased.

Way to earn diamonds

Players can get free diamonds by reporting bugs in this client (Image via Garena)

Aside from testing the new features and providing feedback, gamers have the option of earning diamonds by reporting bugs or glitches. This further incentivizes players to gain access to the server. Players can sign in to their account and use the Bug Report section for the same.

