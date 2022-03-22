How to download Free Fire APK file: Download link revealed

Free Fire has built a massive global player community that grows year after year. The launch of the MAX edition, which has better visuals and animations, increased the appeal of the games in several markets.

Gamers may quickly download these titles from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. On the other hand, Android users can use the game's APK to install the latest version.

The developers have simplified this process by providing download links for the APK file on the official website. This effectively eliminates the need for fans to browse the internet and rely on third-party sources to obtain the latest client.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and gamers from the country should refrain from installing or playing the game. Instead, they can continue to enjoy the MAX variant since it was not included on the list of prohibited applications.

How to download Free Fire and Free Fire MAX using APK from official website

Step 1: Visit the official website. Click here to redirect to the specified webpage.

Click on the Download APK button (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Select the "Download APK" option to get to the download page.

It is important to uninstall any older versions of Free Fire or the MAX version from the device before downloading.

Download the preferred game (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Next, download the APK file for the desired game.

The size for the current version of the files is as follows:

Regular version: 704 MB

MAX version: 990 MB

Ensure that there is enough space on the device for the files and installation. These sizes may change with the upcoming OB33 update.

Step 4: Once the download is complete, gamers must enable the Install from Unknown Source option on their devices if they have not enabled it previously.

Step 5: Finally, locate and install the APK file that was downloaded.

Sign in or create a new account to enjoy the game (Image via Garena)

Users may then launch the game and log in with their existing accounts or create a new one to enjoy the game.

Suppose they receive an error message saying that there was an issue parsing the package. In that case, players can re-download the APK from the official website and repeat the installation process from the beginning.

