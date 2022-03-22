When is Free Fire's new update coming out for March 2022? Release date and expected time for all time zones

Regular updates have been one of the core strengths of Free Fire, as these bring new features improving the overall gaming experience. These are published about every two months.

Following the successful OB32 update, the developers are gearing up to deliver the OB33 patch.

Since the completion of the Advance Server, gamers have been waiting for an official update, which should come soon. They will soon be able to experience new features like the Link system, character ability rework, and more.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and players from the country should refrain from installing or playing the game on their devices.

Next Free Fire update release date

Free Fire's next update, OB33, is scheduled for 23 March 2022, and this was confirmed in a post about the upcoming link system on the game's official handle for the European region.

Thus, the update will surely be delivered to users tomorrow, but Garena has not specified a particular time to make it available. Generally, players can download the update a few hours after the start of server maintenance.

Moreover, they cannot access their favorite titles due to this maintenance as the servers are offline. Based on this trend, gamers can expect the update to be available for download around:

Bangladesh – 10.30 am

Nepal – 10.45 am

England – 5.30 am

USA – 1.30 am (New York time)

Indonesia – 12.30 pm

Japan – 2.30 pm

Brazil – 2.30 pm (Sao Paulo)

Europe – 6.30 am (CET)

The release time is just an estimate and must be taken with a pinch of salt as the developers are yet to announce the maintenance schedule and the update's release time.

Some revealed features

Although Garena has not released the patch notes for the update, they have confirmed a few features in the video.

Link system will offer characters free cost that will change the game forever.

Rafael, Nikita, A124, and Steffie's abilities are getting reworked to bring these back into the meta. The latter two have received considerable change.

A new assault rifle called G36, available in the OB33 Advance Server, will be added in the update.

AUG and XM8 have received a buff, while the UMP will be nerfed.

The new Clash Squad Season will provide the Golden SCAR.

New Credit System.

Smaller game size.

