How to download Free Fire APK from official website: Direct link and installation guide (June 2022)

Updates have always been paramount for Free Fire’s global success and popularity. This releases game-changing features and tweaks, making the battle royale title even more thrilling and engaging for players. OB34 was one of the biggest updates released this year and went live in May 2022.

It features the much-awaited Bomb Squad mode, the new map, and the Ranked mode. Gamers can download the game and experience the mode along with other adjustments in the area of characters and guns. They may download it through the store, or Android users may download it using the APK.

Note: Due to the government-imposed ban on Free Fire, gamers in the country should abstain from accessing the battle royale title. However, they can use their account in the MAX version, as it was not among the prohibited applications.

Steps to download and install Free Fire OB34 using APK file

Free Fire OB34 update APK download link: Click here.

The APK download link is currently working for the OB34 update. However, this may not be available throughout.

Gamers can follow these instructions to download and install the game through the APK file:

Step 1: Users should click on the link given above to download the Free Fire OB34 APK.

The size of this file is 430 MB; hence, users should see that they have enough storage space on the device. Additionally, users will have to install maps, cosmetic packs, character animations, and more after the installation.

Step 2: Once the download is complete, gamers can toggle on the Install from Unknown Source option from the device’s settings, while emulator users can skip to the next step.

Step 3: Subsequently, players can locate the APK on their device and install it.

Players can subsequently sign in and enjoy playing the latest version of the game (Image via Garena)

Step 4: After the installation is complete, they can sign in to their account to enjoy playing the latest version.

In case gamers receive an error reading “There was a problem parsing the package,” they can download the APK from the link given above again and follow the steps again.

Alternative

Besides using the APK file, users can also download or install Free Fire on their Android devices through the Google Play Store. The procedure for which is outlined below:

Step 1: First, users can open the Google Play Store and do a cursory search for Free Fire.

Alternatively, they may even use this link to access the game’s page on the Google Play Store.

Users can easily download the game through the Google Play Store (Image via Google Play STore)

Step 2: Players must select the most appropriate option and click the install button to get the latest version. They may click on this link to access the game’s page on the Google Play Store.

Step 3: Once the installation is complete, they can sign in to their account to enjoy playing the game.

Individuals will have to follow the same steps even when installing the game through the emulator's Google Play Store. Emulator users will also have separate matchmaking in the ranked mode.

