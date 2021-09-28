How to download Free Fire Max: APK + OBB link for Android devices

After more than a month of anticipation, the moment the Free Fire community has been waiting for has finally arrived. Garena has released Free Fire Max, which builds on the original gameplay with improved graphics and effects to deliver a superior overall experience.

The developers have also planned many new events to mark the release of the highly anticipated title. Players can download Free Fire Max directly through the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. On the other hand, Android users also have the option to download it through APK and OBB files.

Downloading Free Fire Max through APK and OBB files

Free Fire Max APK download link: Click here

Free Fire Max OBB download link: Click here

The APK file is around 56 MB in size, whereas the OBB file is 876 MB. Before starting the download, users should double-check that they have enough storage. Moreover, players will have to download the resources within the game.

Users will have to download the resources separately (Image via Free Fire Max)

Players can follow the steps given below to download and install Free Fire Max through APK and OBB files:

Step 1: First, they must download both Free Fire Max APK and OBB files using the links given above.

Step 2: Players must install the APK file but see that they have enabled the 'Install from Unknown Source' option prior.

Step 3: Users should not open the game once they have installed Free Fire Max APK. Next, they should create a folder named com.dts.freefiremax at Android>OBB and copy the OBB file into the folder.

Step 4: Players can open the game once the file has been copied.

Note: Even after downloading Free Fire Max, the game will remain inaccessible and will display an error message stating,

“The server will be ready soon.”

This is likely due to Free Fire’s servers which are offline for maintenance breaks. Therefore, users might be able to enjoy the game starting at 5:40 PM IST.

In the event of a parsing error during the installation process, users may redownload the APK file and follow the procedure given above.

Free Fire Max requirements for Android

Minimum requirements

CPU: Dual core 1.2GHz

RAM: 2GB

Storage: 2.5GB+

Android version: 4.4

Recommended requirements

CPU: Octa core 2.0GHZ

RAM: 4GB

Storage: 4GB+

Android version: Android 7

Edited by Shaheen Banu