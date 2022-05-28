How to download Free Fire MAX OB34 update for PC (emulator)

The new Free Fire MAX OB34 version was rolled out on 25 May, ending the long wait. Moreover, the update is vital as it offers many new features that collectively make the whole experience even better.

Furthermore, the developers have several patch-exclusive incentives such as vouchers and more to encourage the users.

Even though both the battle royale titles are only available on mobile devices, i.e., iOS and Android platforms, several gamers still play them on their desktops and laptops. The updated version is already accessible on emulators, so these individuals may download these software to enjoy the features.

Step-by-step guide to download Free Fire MAX on emulators

For most emulators, users must access the Google Play Store on these apps to perform the download process. Here are the detailed steps that they will have to follow to complete the same for Free Fire MAX's OB34 update:

Step 1: After the emulator gets installed, players can sign in through their Google accounts and open the Play Store.

Step 2: In the next step, they may use the search option to look for 'Free Fire MAX.'

They can search for the game and (Image via Google Play Store)

Step 3: Several results will appear, and individuals must press the 'Install' button next to the relevant result to begin the download of the game's latest OB34 update.

They can sign in using their accounts to enjoy the game on their PCs (Image via Garena)

Step 4: The battle royale title will be downloaded and installed into the emulator shortly. Users will be able to log in with their accounts to experience the many features integrated with the OB34 update.

The download size on the Google Play Store is around 500 MB, and they will need to ensure that sufficient storage space is accessible on their PCs for the procedure.

Free Fire MAX OB34 update patch notes

These are the main changes introduced with the OB34 update:

Rank System optimization with increased rewards for players to reach a particular rank.

Dimitri, D-Bee, and Wolfrahh character rework.

Character adjustments include Alok, Skyler, Steffie, Chrono, Kenta, Xayne, Clu, Wukong, Misha, and Nairi.

The new visual effect on rare loot.

Clash Squad map adjustments.

New M24 weapon and several other weapon adjustments.

Change in damage outside the safe zone.

Gamers can read about these changes in detail by clicking on this link.

Emulator lobby and separate matchmaking

Players primarily use the emulator because of the advantages they provide compared to mobiles, such as a larger screen and the ability to utilize a keyboard and mouse. In recent years, this trend of playing Free Fire MAX on PC has increased considerably, and Garena has further taken note of this tendency.

Subsequently, the developers separated the matchmaking in the ranked mode for emulator gamers. This action negates the competitive edge and pits the entire team with other PC users, even if they have one on the team.

However, individuals can still enjoy the battle royale title with their friends in unranked and custom games without these restrictions.

