How to download Free Fire MAX for PC (Emulator): Link, steps and system requirements in March 2022

Free Fire MAX has expanded tremendously since its worldwide release a few months ago, and it has quickly risen to become one of the most prominent battle royale games on the mobile platform. Many existing Free Fire players have switched to it due to better graphics, audio effects, and more.

Besides that, many players desire to play the game on their desktops, and to do so, they must use software known as Emulators. Many people, however, are not aware of the processes involved in downloading and installing the software. Here are the step-by-step instructions.

Steps to Download Free Fire MAX for PC using Emulator

Most Android Emulators require the usage of the Google Play Store to download Free Fire MAX. Here are the steps that gamers can utilize to install the game on their PCs:

Step 1: First, gamers can download any Emulators based on their preference.

Step 2: Once that is installed, individuals can sign in using their Google accounts. They can then open the Play Store.

Gamers can press 'Install' to download the battle royale title (Image via Google Play Store)

Step 3: As the next step, users can utilize the search bar and look up for ‘Free Fire MAX.’ Subsequently, they can press the ‘Install’ button to start the download procedure.

Step 4: Upon the end of the installation, they can open the MAX version and log in using their accounts to enjoy the battle royale title.

Requirements and download link of popular Emulators

1) BlueStacks

OS: Microsoft Windows 7 and above

Microsoft Windows 7 and above Processor: Intel or AMD Processor

Intel or AMD Processor RAM: PC must have at least 4GB of RAM

PC must have at least 4GB of RAM HDD: 5GB Free Disk Space

Visit BlueStacks’ website by using this link!

2) Nox Player

OS: Windows XP SP3, Vista, 7, 8 and 10

Windows XP SP3, Vista, 7, 8 and 10 Processor: Intel or AMD Processor dual-core

Intel or AMD Processor dual-core RAM: 1.5 GB of RAM

1.5 GB of RAM HDD: 1.5 GB Free Disk Space

Click here to reach Nox Player’s website

3) MEmu Play

OS: Windows XP SP3 / Win7 / Win8 / Win10

Windows XP SP3 / Win7 / Win8 / Win10 Processor: Intel or AMD having two cores x86/x86_64 Processor

Intel or AMD having two cores x86/x86_64 Processor RAM: 2GB RAM (4GB RAM for x64 system)

2GB RAM (4GB RAM for x64 system) HDD: 5GB Free Disk Space

Readers can visit MEmu Play’s website by clicking here.

