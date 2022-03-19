How to download Free Fire MAX and play with Garena FF ID in India (March 2022)

On 14 February, the Indian government declared a ban on Free Fire due to security concerns. However, it was surprising to millions of active players that the improved version, Free Fire MAX, was not banned and is still yet available on the Google Play Store.

MAX is the enhanced version of the normal game with comparatively higher resolution, graphics, animation, sound effects, etc. Despite this, most users prefer the ordinary version because of the resources used. Low-end devices often lag while playing the MAX version.

With no other options after the ban, games with any phone are now willing to play even the MAX version. However, numerous users are still confused about downloading FF MAX and logging into the game via the normal Garena FF ID.

Guide for Indian users to download Free Fire MAX and play with Garena FF ID

Indeed, a newbie can follow these steps to install MAX and start playing:

Step 1: Open the Google Play Store app and search for FF MAX, or head there directly via this link.

Free Fire MAX on the Google Play Store (Image via Google Play)

Step 2: Click on 'Install' and wait for the game to be downloaded and installed on the device. The game's size is quite large, and this step may take time, depending upon the internet speed.

Step 3: Before opening the game after installation, if users have the Facebook app already installed on the device, they must ensure to log into the app with the same ID that they used to create the FF account. They should do this only if their FF ID is linked to Facebook.

There are three more login options in Free Fire MAX. i.e via VK, Google, and Twitter. Players may choose any one ey have used to create the FF ID. Further steps will be explained considering Facebook.

Free Fire log in options in MAX version (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Open the game and click on the 'Sign in With Facebook' option. The FF ID will automatically be detected if Step 3 is followed. Otherwise, it will redirect gamers to a page asking for Facebook login details. They may proceed.

The Sign in with Facebook option (Image via Garena)

Step 5: After linking successfully, players can click anywhere on the login screen to enter the game.

That's all they need to do to play the MAX version with the FF ID.

