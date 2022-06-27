How to download Free Fire OB34 update on PC and laptops: Full method explained

Garena Free Fire is among the most successful mobile games, with over a billion downloads on the Google Play Store. Players can also find the popular BR shooter in the top action games on Apple's App Store. Furthermore, the low-end minimum system requirements with engaging gameplay have worked for the game so far.

The graphics and game physics in Free Fire are meant for smartphones. However, players can install Android emulators to play Garena's flagship Battle Royale shooter on their PCs or laptops. Readers can find popular Android emulators, installation process, the latest version, and other details in the following section.

Garena Free Fire: The download method on Android emulators for PCs and laptops (OB34 version)

It has been over a month since the OB34 version was launched globally (May 25) for Garena's popular BR game and its MAX variant. The next patch update will arrive between July 20 and July 22. Thus, players can download the current version until the OB35 update arrives.

Android emulators allow users to install a plethora of mobile apps on PCs and laptops (Image via BlueStacks)

However, users must download an Android emulator to install the OB34 version on their PCs. Here are some of the most popular emulators that readers can consider installing:

BlueStacks - https://www.bluestacks.com/download.html

https://www.bluestacks.com/download.html NoxPlayer - https://www.bignox.com/en/download/fullPackage?formal

https://www.bignox.com/en/download/fullPackage?formal GameLoop - https://www.gameloop.com/

https://www.gameloop.com/ MEmu - https://www.memuplay.com/download-memu-on-pc.html

https://www.memuplay.com/download-memu-on-pc.html LDPlayer - https://www.ldplayer.net/

Users can copy the link given adjacent to their preferred emulator listed above. It will redirect users to the official website/download page, where users can start the download. Once the file gets downloaded, players can install the same and launch the emulator.

Play Store is available on almost every Android emulator (Image via BlueStacks)

Readers can take a look at the download method for Free Fire OB34 version below:

Step 1: Players should open the Android emulator on their PC or laptop.

Step 2: They can spot and tap on the Google Play Store in the emulator.

Most Android emulators have a Play Store app, like smartphones/tablets. However, some provide an option like Game Center, which works similar to the Play Store.

Step 3: Gamers can use the search box to find "Free Fire" and click on the relevant results.

\ Indian users can install the MAX variant on their PCs as the original game has been banned in India (Image via Google)

Step 4: Users can tap on the "Install" button to start the download. The game has a size lower than 500 MB and doesn't require any extraordinary specifications.

Step 5: After the game is installed, users can tap on the "Open" button to download the additional update files.

Step 6: Gamers can sign in to Free Fire or the MAX variant using the platform linked to their game accounts.

Note: Indian users should not install Garena's popular BR shooter as it has been banned in the country. Instead, gamers can download the MAX variant to access their game accounts and other content.

