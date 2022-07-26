How to download Free Fire OB35 update on PC (Emulator)

Free Fire is a popular mobile shooter title with millions of active players around the world. Along with innovative gameplay mechanics and interesting rewards, regular updates within the game are undoubtedly a major factor that attracted such a huge number of players.

Developers introduce new features and optimizations through periodic OB updates approximately every two months. They released the OB35 version on July 20 on all available platforms, ending the OB34 iteration.

Mobile gamers can easily access this updated version through the Google Play Store and Apple App Store for Android and iOS devices, respectively. However, PC gamers will have to go through a few more steps to play the BR title as there is no official PC version for the same.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is currently banned in India. Consequently, players from the country should not play the title. They should play the MAX variant instead.

Step-by-step guide to access Free Fire OB35 update's official version on PC

Since the Battle Royale title is designed for mobile devices only, PC gamers must use a third-party software called 'Emulator' to play the shooter title. Players should keep in mind that playing FF on PC using an emulator is completely legal.

How to download Free Fire OB35 update on Emulator

Users need to follow the simple steps below to download and install the update on an emulator:

Step 1: Users will first have to ensure they have already installed or updated to the latest version of the emulator on their devices.

Step 2: Launch the emulator and open the Google Play Store application within the emulator.

Step 3: Search for 'Free Fire' in the search bar. Several results will appear, and users will need to click on the relevant one.

Step 4: If users already have an older version of the game installed, they should see an 'Update' button; otherwise, it will show 'Install.' Tap on either to proceed.

The fifth anniversary is the most highlighted event in the update (Image via Google Play)

Step 5: Once the installation/update is finished, click on the 'Play' option. Alternatively, users can launch the game from the Home screen of the emulator to log into Free Fire's OB35 version.

3 best Free Fire emulators to play the OB35 update

Here are some prime options for emulators with their minimum system requirements:

1) Nox Player

RAM: 1.5 GB RAM

1.5 GB RAM CPU: A dual-core processor

A dual-core processor OS: Windows XP SP3 / Vista/ 7 / 8 / 10 alongside DirectX 9.0c

Windows XP SP3 / Vista/ 7 / 8 / 10 alongside DirectX 9.0c HDD: 1 GB available under installation path. 1.5 GB available hard drive space (SSD is recommended)

2) MEmu Play

RAM: 2GB RAM (4 GB RAM for x64 system)

2GB RAM (4 GB RAM for x64 system) CPU: 2 cores x86/x86_64-bit Processor

2 cores x86/x86_64-bit Processor OS: Windows XP SP3 / 7 / 8 / 10

Windows XP SP3 / 7 / 8 / 10 HDD: 5 GB of free hard disk (SSD is recommended)

5 GB of free hard disk (SSD is recommended) Latest Windows DirectX 11 / Graphics driver with OpenGL 2.0

Hardware Virtualization Technology enabled within the BIOS

3) BlueStacks (recommended for medium specs device)

RAM: 4 GB RAM. (Having 4 GB or more disk space is not a substitute for RAM)

4 GB RAM. (Having 4 GB or more disk space is not a substitute for RAM) CPU: Intel or AMD Processor.

Intel or AMD Processor. OS: Microsoft Windows 7 and above.

Microsoft Windows 7 and above. HDD: 5 GB Free Space. (SSD is recommended)

5 GB Free Space. (SSD is recommended) Up-to-date graphics drivers

