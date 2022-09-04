How to download Garena Free Fire on PC

Free Fire has become one of the top battle royale games on the mobile platform in recent years. Its enormous popularity can be explained by the fact that it frequently ranks among the most downloaded apps on both the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

Aside from the usual Android and iOS devices, many users also want to play Free Fire on their PCs, just like their favorite content creators and streamers. To do so, they need to use Android emulators to download the battle royale title.

Step-by-step guide to download Free Fire on PC using emulators

Players can find numerous emulators on the internet to play Free Fire on their PCs, with BlueStacks, MEmu Play, Nox Player, and LD Player being some of the leading alternatives. They can essentially proceed to download the required one from their respective website.

Since gamers will be required to use the Google Play Store, the procedures for downloading the game on any of the emulators mentioned above will be virtually identical. The following is a rundown of the straightforward steps to follow:

Step 1: Once users have installed emulators on their PCs, they can open the same and log into their Google accounts.

Step 2: They can then open the Google Play Store application on the particular emulator and search for ‘Garena Free Fire’ using the search option. With different results appearing, they have to choose the appropriate one.

Step 3: After finding the result representing the game, gamers can tap on the ‘Install’ button to start the download process for the latest version of Free Fire.

Individuals have to ensure they have sufficient storage space before starting the download.

Step 4: Finally, they can sign in using their in-game accounts and enjoy playing the battle royale title on their devices.

Mobile vs Emulator for Free Fire

Matchmaking for PC and Emulators has been separated (Image via Garena)

Compared to playing the game on mobile devices, playing on emulators while having a PC with good specifications would provide gamers with a more stable gameplay experience with fewer frame drops. Furthermore, the controls would be simplified for individuals who prefer to use a keyboard and mouse.

However, if players believe that playing on emulators will give them an advantage over playing on mobile, they are mistaken. Garena has essentially divided the matchmaking for emulators and mobile devices to ensure that the gameplay is fair for all participants.

Consequently, if individuals use emulators to play the battle royale title, they will be matched up against just others who use emulators.

Another thing to remember is that emulator queue times will be longer, and it would be more difficult to find matches at higher ranks since only a small percentage of the player base uses the emulators. In comparison, because many players are playing the game on mobile devices, queue times will be reduced, and gamers will be able to find matches easily.

Note: Free Fire has been banned in India by the government. Thus, players from the country should avoid playing or downloading the game on all platforms. They may engage in FF MAX since it was not on the list of prohibited applications.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Srijan Sen