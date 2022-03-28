How to download and play Free Fire OB33 update on PC (Emulator) in March 2022

From reworked abilities to new weapons, Free Fire’s latest OB33 update has introduced quite a few exciting features that mobile gamers can have fun playing. The update was released on 23 March 2022.
Some players want to play the battle royale game on their computers using their keyboard and mouse. This cannot be possible without an emulator.
Emulators are software that allow players to enjoy Android games on their computers. BlueStacks, NoxPlayer, LD Player, and MEmu Play, are some of the most popular emulators.
Downloading Free Fire’s latest version on PC
Players can follow the steps given below to enjoy the latest version of the battle royale game on their computer:
Step 1: Gamers should download an emulator of their choice.
Step 2: They must then launch the emulator and search for the battle royale game.
Step 3: Once they find it, players should tap on the download button.
Step 4: After the game is installed, gamers can tap on its icon on the home screen to play it.
The minimum and recommended device requirements to run Free Fire on PC are given below:
Minimum system requirements
- Operating system: Windows 7/8/10 (32 and 64bit)
- Processor: any dual-core processor with at least 2GHz frequency
- RAM: 2GB
- Video card: Intel HD Graphics 3000 (requires DirectX 11 compatible card).
- HDD/SSD: approximately 4 GB of free space
Recommended system requirements
- Operating system: Windows 7/8/10 (32 and 64bit)
- Processor: Intel Core i5-680 / AMD FX 6300 - it's recommended to enable the processor's virtualization feature
- RAM: 6GB
- Video card: Intel HD Graphics 5200 (requires DirectX 11 compatible card).
- HDD/SSD: approximately 4 GB of free space
The minimum system requirements for the three emulators are given below:
BlueStacks
- OS: Windows 7 and above
- CPU: Intel or AMD processor
- RAM: 4 GB
- Storage: 5 GB
NoxPlayer
- OS: Windows 7/8/8.1/10 (32-bit/64-bit)
- CPU: Intel/AMD Dual core processor
- GPU: OpenGL 2.0 up
- RAM: 1.5 GB
- Storage: 1.5 GB
LD Player
- OS: Windows 7/8/8.1/10 (32-bit/64-bit)
- CPU: Intel/AMD Dual core processor
- GPU: OpenGL 2.0 up
- RAM: 2 GB
- Storage: 36 GB
MEmu Play
- OS: Windows 7/8/8.1/10 (32-bit/64-bit)
- CPU: Intel/AMD Dual core processor
- GPU: OpenGL 2.0 up
- RAM: 2 GB
- Storage: 2 GB
Disclaimer: Since Free Fire is banned in India, Indian gamers are encouraged to play the MAX version instead.