How to download and play Free Fire OB33 update on PC (Emulator) in March 2022

From reworked abilities to new weapons, Free Fire’s latest OB33 update has introduced quite a few exciting features that mobile gamers can have fun playing. The update was released on 23 March 2022.

Some players want to play the battle royale game on their computers using their keyboard and mouse. This cannot be possible without an emulator.

Emulators are software that allow players to enjoy Android games on their computers. BlueStacks, NoxPlayer, LD Player, and MEmu Play, are some of the most popular emulators.

Downloading Free Fire’s latest version on PC

Players can follow the steps given below to enjoy the latest version of the battle royale game on their computer:

Step 1: Gamers should download an emulator of their choice.

Step 2: They must then launch the emulator and search for the battle royale game.

Step 3: Once they find it, players should tap on the download button.

Step 4: After the game is installed, gamers can tap on its icon on the home screen to play it.

The minimum and recommended device requirements to run Free Fire on PC are given below:

Minimum system requirements

Operating system: Windows 7/8/10 (32 and 64bit)

Processor: any dual-core processor with at least 2GHz frequency

RAM: 2GB

Video card: Intel HD Graphics 3000 (requires DirectX 11 compatible card).

HDD/SSD: approximately 4 GB of free space

Recommended system requirements

Operating system: Windows 7/8/10 (32 and 64bit)

Processor: Intel Core i5-680 / AMD FX 6300 - it's recommended to enable the processor's virtualization feature

RAM: 6GB

Video card: Intel HD Graphics 5200 (requires DirectX 11 compatible card).

HDD/SSD: approximately 4 GB of free space

The minimum system requirements for the three emulators are given below:

BlueStacks

OS: Windows 7 and above

CPU: Intel or AMD processor

RAM: 4 GB

Storage: 5 GB

NoxPlayer

OS: Windows 7/8/8.1/10 (32-bit/64-bit)

CPU: Intel/AMD Dual core processor

GPU: OpenGL 2.0 up

RAM: 1.5 GB

Storage: 1.5 GB

LD Player

OS: Windows 7/8/8.1/10 (32-bit/64-bit)

CPU: Intel/AMD Dual core processor

GPU: OpenGL 2.0 up

RAM: 2 GB

Storage: 36 GB

MEmu Play

OS: Windows 7/8/8.1/10 (32-bit/64-bit)

CPU: Intel/AMD Dual core processor

GPU: OpenGL 2.0 up

RAM: 2 GB

Storage: 2 GB

Disclaimer: Since Free Fire is banned in India, Indian gamers are encouraged to play the MAX version instead.

