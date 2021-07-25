How to easily get Free Fire diamonds through Games Kharido, Codashop, and other top up websites

Diamonds are the most valuable commodity in Free Fire since these are used for most in-game transactions. Users can obtain pets, gun skins, characters and also purchase Elite Passes using this virtual currency.

Players can top up diamonds in-game or via numerous websites. They need to spend real money to get virtual currency. Codashop and Games Kharido are two of the most popular options among players.

Guide to purchase diamonds in Free Fire

1) Games Kharido

Players often use Games Kharido to obtain Free Fire diamonds because it provides additional in-game currency upon every recharge. There is a massive 100% bonus on the first purchase, meaning users can get twice as many diamonds for the same price. Additionally, there is a 10% bonus on every other top up.

Here are the steps you can follow to get diamonds from Games Kharido

Step 1: You can use this link to head over to Games Kharido’s website.

You need to select the Free Fire option (Image via Games Kharido)

Step 2: Then, select the Free Fire option and then sign in using either of the methods. Options include Facebook and Free Fire ID.

Select the desired pack (Image via Games Kharido)

Step 3: After logging in, various top up options will appear on the screen. Select your preferred one and then complete the transaction.

Step 4: Once you have made the payment, the diamonds will be added to your account.

2) Codashop

Codashop offers several promotional deals that provide additional value for players to top up. As part of the ongoing offer, you will receive a free Executioner Kar98K crate and a cashback of up to ₹500. This is applicable on purchasing 310 diamonds and above using PayTM wallet.

Select the Free Fire option (Image via Codashop)

Step 1: This link will take you to Codashop’s official website.

Enter your ID and select the recharge pack (Image via Codashop)

Step 2: Once you are on the webpage, select the Free Fire option and enter your player ID.

Make the payment using one of the three methods (Image via Codashop)

Step 3: Next, you can select one of the recharge packs and make the payment using one of the three listed payment methods.

Additionally, you can also enter your email to get the receipt of the purchase.

3) SeaGM

SeaGM is a trusted source for getting in-game currency - diamonds. It also provides additional diamonds. Here are the steps that you can follow:

Step 1: You can open SeaGM’s website and then create an account or sign in to the existing one.

Select the top up option depending on your region.

Step 2: Next, search for Free Fire and then select the top up according to your region.

Step 3: Then, you must select the quantity of the diamonds. Enter your player ID and nickname.

Step 4: There are several payment methods available. Upon successful payment, you will receive the diamonds soon.

