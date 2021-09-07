How to enter space in Free Fire name?

Having fancy and unique names in Free Fire is one of the things that many players like. As a result, they always look for methods through which their names appear distinctive compared to all the other players.

Typically, players cannot add a massive space between the words while setting up their nicknames. However, doing so is possible, and users can accomplish it by using U+3164, otherwise known as the "Hangul Filler."

A guide on how to enter space in Free Fire names

As mentioned earlier, this can be done by players using U+3164. The steps listed below can be followed by users that aren't aware of how they can use it:

Step 1: First, users need to copy the U+3164 (Hangul Filler). They can find the same by visiting this URL.

Step 2: After gamers copy the filler, they need to open Free Fire and click on the banner located on the top left.

Step 3: As a result, the profile of the player will be opened. Next, they need to tap on the icon beside their name badge.

Step 4: Subsequently, a dialogue box will show on the screens; users should tap on the icon beside their existing name.

Step 5: A pop-up box asking them to enter a new name will display. They can then enter the required name and paste the "Hangul Filler" wherever they want to place the space, i.e., in between the words or the symbols.

Step 6: The final step is to click on the 390 diamonds option to change the username. Upon doing so, the diamonds will be deducted, and the names will be changed.

Alternatively, a name change card can also be utilized by gamers to change their nicknames. After following all the steps mentioned above, players will have space between their names in Garena Free Fire.

