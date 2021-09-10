How to enter unique capital letters in Free Fire name

A Free Fire name, also known as the nickname, defines the player's in-game personality. Due to this sole reason, players often choose a cool and unique name, or change theirs to a cooler one using a rename card.
Generally, Free Fire doesn't allow players to use special characters, alphabets, symbols and fonts in their in-game names. However, gamers can use sites like nickfinder.com and LingoJam, which allow them to have stylish names.
Here's how players can use unique capital letters to rename themselves in Free Fire.
Free Fire IGN: Getting a nickname using unique capital letters
As mentioned earlier, to use unique capital letters in their Free Fire name, players can head to a site like nickfinder.com. They should follow the steps given below to get their desired username.
Step 1. Browse nickfinder.com to get suggestions for Free Fire names.
Step 2. Tap on the three horizontal lines in the top-left corner, and choose the "Cool text generator" from the options.
Step 3. Type the desired username in the box with caps lock on and select the desired font from the options.
Step 4. Copy the selected font and paste it into the device's notes.
Step 5. Open the Free Fire app and tap on the profile banner.
Step 6. Press on the Edit icon and click on "Nickname". Players can then copy and paste the generated nickname.
Step 7. Players can use a rename card or pay 390 diamonds to change their current nickname.
After the payment is confirmed, players get a new nickname in Free Fire with unique capital letters. If players don't want to spend 390 diamonds, they can click here to learn how to get a rename card in Free Fire.