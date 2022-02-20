How fake Free Fire redeem code sites for MAX version can result in account theft and other consequences

Players can purchase a wide array of items in Free Fire MAX, some of which are acquired solely for esthetic reasons, while others offer a competitive advantage. Nonetheless, the majority of the exclusive ones require the usage of diamonds, which is not feasible for everyone.

Apart from spending in-game currencies, players may also participate in events and use redemption codes. The latter is distributed by the developers and is preferred by players due to the minimal level of effort involved. However, there is a limited validity period, and gamers must quickly utilize them to attain the rewards.

Often in this hurry, newer players land on fake redemption pages and end up losing their accounts and all their hard-earned progress.

Here's a detailed guide on how to redeem codes on Garena's site and keep your account safe while claiming rewards.

Fake redeem code sites can lead to account loss in Free Fire MAX

Garena has created a dedicated Rewards Redemption Site for the use of Free Fire MAX and Free Fire redeem codes. Gamers are required to utilize the majority of the codes on this page unless otherwise specified. Additionally, users may redeem the rewards only by signing in on the webpage.

Several fake websites are circulating on the internet, and accessing one of them might spell disaster for the user. Unsuspecting users may lose access to their accounts if they submit sensitive data.

As a result, users must exercise caution while signing in on any page. They should also double-check if they are on the correct site.

Link and steps to use the original website

Link to Rewards Redemption Site: Click here

You may follow the steps given below to use the website:

Step 1: Players can use the link given above to visit the official webpage. However, they must first link their Free Fire ID to one of the available platforms within the game.

Step 2: There are six options presented on the webpage. Players must use one of these to log in to their accounts.

Enter the code and hit the confirm option (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Players may now enter the appropriate code for their region and hit the confirm button.

The codes are region-specific, and if users from other servers attempt to use the code, they will receive an error. Moreover, expired redeem codes will also display an error.

