Lokesh Gamer's Free Fire ID, lifetime stats, real name, guild, monthly earnings, and more

Indian Free Fire YouTubers have experienced tremendous growth in the last few years, amassing millions of subscribers. Lokesh Raj, popularly known in the Indian community as Lokesh Gamer, is ranked third on the list of most subscribed Free Fire YouTubers in the country.

Lokesh Gamer’s Free Fire ID and stats

Lokesh Gamer’s Free Fire ID is 220528068. The player’s stats within the game are as follows:

Lifetime stats

Lokesh Gamer's lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

Lokesh Gamer has entered into 3441 squad matches and has turned 731 games into victories, attaining a win rate of 21.24%. He has 6466 eliminations to his name, approximating a K/D ratio of 2.39.

The YouTuber has registered 1539 duo matches and has triumphed 153 times, adding to a win ratio of 9.94%. With a total of 2627 frags, he has earned a K/D ratio of 1.90.

Lokesh Gamer has competed in 1329 solo matches to date and was the lone survivor in 135 games, equating to a win ratio of 10.15%. The user has notched 2723 kills, achieving a K/D ratio of 2.32

Ranked stats

Lokesh Gamer's ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

Lokesh Gamer has featured in 18 squad games this season and achieved four booyahs, corresponding to a win percentage of 22.22%. He has garnered a kill tally of 57, with a K/D ratio of 4.07.

He has participated in five duo matches and is yet to secure a victory. However, the internet star has bagged 26 kills, achieving a K/D ratio of 5.20.

Note: Lokesh Gamer’s stats are subject to change as he participates in more Free Fire games.

Guild

Lokesh Gamer's guild (Image via Free Fire)

He is the leader of the Lokesh Gamer guild in Free Fire, whose guild ID is 61158849.

Monthly earnings

Lokesh Gamer's growth in the last month (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, Lokesh Gamer’s monthly income through his YouTube channel is estimated to be around $9.1K - $146.1K. His yearly earnings are believed to be in the range of $109.6K - $1.8M.

YouTube channel

Lokesh Gamer has been actively uploading Free Fire related videos since April 2019 and has established a vast subscriber base of 13.8 million. Although there are just over 1000 videos on his channel, his total views have surpassed 1.3 billion.

In the last month alone, he has gained 200k subscribers and 36.52 million views.

Edited by Siddharth Satish