FF Antaryami's Free Fire ID, stats, YouTube earnings, real name, and best videos

Free Fire content creators have achieved tremendous success in India, with many gaining millions of subscribers over the last few years. Sandeep “FF Antaryami” Panwar has established his name in the Indian community and currently boasts over 3.67 million subscribers. The player is known for his engaging Factory Challenge videos.

What is FF Antaryami’s Free Fire ID and stats?

FF Antaryami’s Free Fire ID is 297537840. The user’s stats within Free Fire are as follows:

Lifetime stats

FF Antaryami’s lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

FF Antaryami has played 11888 squad games and has secured a victory on 2466 occasions, resulting in a win ratio of 20.74%. With 33829 kills, he has maintained a K/D ratio of 3.59.

He has participated in 5686 duo matches and earned 472 victories, which corresponds to a win percentage of 8.30%. The content creator has recorded 16758 kills with a K/D ratio of 3.21.

The YouTuber has played 3896 solo games and has a win tally of 303, resulting in a win percentage of 7.77%. He has secured 8652 kills in total with a K/D ratio of 2.41.

Ranked stats

FF Antaryami's ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

FF Antaryami has featured in 151 squad games, winning 28 of these for a win percentage of 18.54%. He has secured 633 eliminations while recording a K/D ratio of 5.15.

He has engaged in 365 duo ranked matches and managed to turn 18 of them into booyahs, attaining a win rate of 4.93%. The player has managed to knockout 1039 opponents, converting to an overall K/D ratio of 2.99.

Besides this, he has featured in 22 solo matches and has been unbeaten in two, for a win ratio of 9.09%. FF Antaryami has notched 70 kills with a K/D ratio of 3.50.

Note: FF Antaryami’s Free Fire stats will change as he continues to play the game.

YouTube earnings

FF Antaryami’s income (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, Sandeep Panwar’s estimated earnings through the FF Antaryami channel are believed to be in the range of $4.4K - $70.5K. His yearly income is approximately around $52.9K - $846.1K.

Best videos

1) 50 Kills Only Factory Roof*Must Watch*/King Of Factory Fist Fight (14 million)

2) King Of Factory Roof Solo Vs Duo/Garena Free Fire/Amazing Gameplay In Factory Roof/FF ANTARYAMI (12.8 million)

3) Factory Ki Uper Mila Launcher Fir Jo Hua "Must Watch"/ Factory Roof Airdrop Challenge/FF ANTARYAMI (11.9 million)

Note: The number of views has been taken as the sole metric for determining the most popular videos.

YouTube channel

FF Antaryami has regularly uploaded Free Fire-related videos since the start of 2020, and he now has a vast fanbase that actively views his videos. His subscriber count stands at 3.67 million subscribers, while the view tally of all his videos combined is over 540 million.

Edited by Siddharth Satish