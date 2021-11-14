How to find cool guild names for Free Fire

Players in Free Fire can form or join guilds, which are one of the distinctive features of the game. Through them, individuals can connect and make new friends, as well as win numerous free rewards.

Many users want to give their guilds trendy and elegant names. This is because they see them as a way to distinguish themselves from the other guilds. As a result, they begin searching for the names on the internet. Here's a guide that can be followed.

Free Fire: How to find stylish and cool guild names

Nickfinder offers stylish and unique names for the guild (Image via Nickfinder)

On websites like Nickfinder, gamers can discover names in a variety of fonts and symbols. As a result, users can browse the website and select a nickname from the wide variety offered. Here's the link to it:

To visit Nickfinder's official website: Click here.

In addition to this, on the website, there are several categories and tools available for usage. For example, in the "Grouped by symbol" section, users can select a particular symbol to find fancy names that contain it.

Players can also use these generators to create stylish names (Image via Nickfinder)

Aside from that, individuals can also create cool names for their guilds themselves. They can do so by using the generators available on websites like fancytexttool.com, lingojam.com, and fancytextguru.com. There's also one on Nickfinder.

Guide on changing the name of the guild in Free Fire

After selecting a suitable name or generating a unique one, users can modify the guild's name by following these steps:

Step 1: Open Free Fire and press the "Guild" icon on the right side of the main lobby screen.

Step 2: Once the guild section opens up, gamers can tap on the "Edit" icon as shown here:

Users can go ahead and press this icon (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Next, they can press the button present beside their existing name. A dialog box will then appear.

Enter the required name and then tap on the "500 diamonds" option (Image via Free Fire)

Step 4: Players can finally enter the required name and tap on the "500 diamonds" option.

It should be noted that only the individuals in the guild's leader or officer positions can modify the name.

