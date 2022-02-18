How to find cool guild names for Free Fire MAX (February 2022)

Guilds are an essential part of Free Fire MAX since they allow like-minded individuals to get together and engage with one another while enjoying the game. Generally, guild leaders believe that their guild should have a unique and cool name while also appealing to other users.

Players may choose a name for their guild when they create it. There is also an opportunity to alter the name. However, it will cost them 500 diamonds, which is significant considering that users may buy a character for the same in-game currency.

How to find unique Free Fire MAX guild names

Players may include symbols and others in their guild names to make it stand out from the rest and appear stylish.

They may either choose a name directly from websites like Nickfinder that provide such alternatives or from the list provided below, which includes various options.

1) мєя¢ιℓєѕѕ

2) ⓇⓄⒼⓊⒺⓈ

3) ꅐꉻ꒒꒦ꏂꑄ

4) IGИIΓΞ

5) €ƤƗĐ€ΜƗĆ

6) $тѳяѫ

7) ᖇᗅᘜᙍ

8) ριяαтєѕ

9) Ｓｌａｙｅｒ

10) ɦօʊռɖ

Another option available to gamers is to come up with a cool and fashionable moniker of their own. However, they must avoid copying the name of another well-known guild, as this would blend them in with the crowd rather than standing apart.

Once the name has been finalized, users may utilize it straight away or add symbols and customize it with fonts by using websites that provide such options.

Gamers may go to the site and type in their name to get a wide assortment of outputs, which they can then copy and paste while modifying the guild name.

Steps to changing guild names in Free Fire MAX

The guild leaders and elders can change the name, but it is an expensive task and costs 500 diamonds. Here are the steps that users can follow:

Step 1: Load up the guild section within Free Fire MAX and tap on the edit option located right above the guild badge.

Next, hit the edit icon (Image via Garena)

Step 2: A new dialog box will be displayed, where players can click on the edit icon beside their current guild name.

Paste or type in the new guild name (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Enter the new name in the text field and click the button below it to alter the name.

Once the name has been changed, users will have to spend diamonds to make any alterations.

Edited by Shaheen Banu