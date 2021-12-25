How to find stylish Free Fire guild name lists with multiple styles

Guilds have evolved to be one of the most fun features of Free Fire, and players may start their own or join an existing one. Later on, they can enjoy themselves with their guildmates and also stand a chance to get free rewards via guild login and tournaments.

There is a widespread tendency to incorporate stylish names into guilds, which many people consider cool, and hence, individuals turn to the internet.

Free Fire: Getting stylish guild names

Users have two alternatives: they can either look for stylish names on the internet or come up with their own ones.

To do the former, tons of websites are available, and they generally offer a list of unique names in various fonts and symbols. Gamers can find a similar list by clicking here.

On the other hand, players have to employ a stylish name generator available on the internet to create an original moniker.

Name generators like this can be used (Image via FancyTextGuru)

Visit any website that offers a fancy/stylish name generator. After reaching there, they need to enter the text into the box. Upon doing so, individuals will get output in various fonts and symbols. They can choose the desired one and utilize it while changing the guild's name in Free Fire.

Steps to change guild names

Step 1: Players must go to the 'Guild' section in Free Fire by clicking on its icon on the main lobby screen's right side.

Step 2: They have to tap on this icon:

After opening the guild section, users must tap here (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: A 'Guild Info' box will appear, where gamers can press the option next to the existing guild name.

Step 4: Consequently, a pop-up will show, allowing them to enter a new name and spend 500 diamonds to complete the name-change process of their guild.

Note: The user can only alter the guild name if they are in the leader or officer role in the guild.

Edited by Ravi Iyer