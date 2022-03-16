How to find stylish Free Fire MAX name designs for ID in March 2022

In Free Fire MAX, nicknames or in-game names (IGNs) serve as a player's identification, with many players going to great lengths to create a distinctive and attractive name. In general, the purpose of a unique moniker is to stand out from the crowd while also catching the attention of more users.

As a result, they accomplish their objective through the use of distinctive symbols in addition to fonts. Users can choose their IGN when they create an account or spend diamonds to change it.

Getting unique and stylish names in Free Fire MAX

Such websites offer a range of names (Image via Nickfinder)

Free Fire players have the choice to pick a name from the list of preset ones or design one themselves. They can use websites such as Nickfinder, which offers a large selection of nicknames in a variety of typefaces that can be used directly when altering a person's given name.

Gamers can also utilize the names from the list given below:

1) 匚尺ㄩ丂卄乇尺

2) 〜.Draco.〜

3) ⓈⒽⒾⓃⒺ

4) А̷ф̷ц̷а̷

5) ░B░L░o░W░

6) ცՆ૦૦ძ

7) ƬƖMЄԼЄƧƧ

8) Greℽ

9) •sɪᴍʙᴀ•

10) •༺А$н༻•

Numerous websites allow users to create attractive names using fonts and symbols, with a few popular alternatives being fancytextguru and lingojam. Users must visit the webpage and enter their name to obtain output in a variety of fonts along with symbols.

Steps to changing the in-game name

The steps given below can be followed by gamers:

Click the edit option (Image via Garena)

Step 1: To begin, users should open Free Fire MAX and visit their profiles. They must click on the 'Edit' icon that they will find beside their existing name.

Step 2: Players will be prompted to enter the appropriate name in a pop-up window on their screen.

It is important to note that there are certain restrictions on the names that players may use, with the most important being that they cannot be more than 12 characters in length.

Enter the name and click the button (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Finally, players can spend 390 diamonds to complete the name change procedure.

Name change card (Image via Garena)

Additionally, players can change their name using a Name Change Card, which is available in the redeem section of the store or at various events. As a result, they must always exercise caution while making any amendments.

Edited by Shaheen Banu