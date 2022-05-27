How to be a Free Fire Partner to get rare V badge after latest OB34 update

Garena has established the Partner Program to support Free Fire content creators, streamers, and other individuals working in fields related to the game. Essentially, it provides several benefits, facilitating their overall growth and helping them gain more exposure.

In addition, partners of the game who participate in the program are eligible to get a unique badge that is referred to as the “V Badge.” The specific badge in question is displayed on their IDs and beside their name during the matches, giving them a unique identity compared to the regular users.

Many individuals wish to acquire the V Badge, and their desire leads them to look for information about becoming a partner of the game. Here’s a detailed insight about joining the official Partner Program.

Note: Users located in India are strongly encouraged to abstain from playing Free Fire due to the ban. However, they can play Free Fire MAX as it is not suspended.

How to join Free Fire Partner Program and get V Badge (after OB34 update)

The Partner Program has many requirements but also provides exciting rewards (Image via Garena)

Players interested in applying for the Free Fire Partner Program must know that joining it is not a simple process. To put it simply, there are many requirements that they will need to fulfill for them to be considered as a candidate.

Listed below are the exact requirements specified by the developers:

Channels that possess 1,00,000 subscribers on YouTube

Individuals whose 80% content in the last 30 days is related to the game

Creators with 3,00,000 channel views in the previous 30 days

Consistency in content quality and social media activity

YouTubers that have the professionalism and willingness to work hard

People with a passion for gaming and a drive to succeed together

However, as per the official website, meeting these basic criteria will not guarantee the selection into the program. The developers have an internal review process for every applicant, and the best ones only get selected due to the limited space available.

If selected, users will be able to get the V Badge, alongside tons of other rewards, including the following:

Diamonds, custom room cards, and more in-game rewards

Financial compensation for channels with 5,00,000 subscribers and 95% Free Fire content

Advance access to the game’s content

Official feature on Free Fire’s social media

Access to the official observer client of the game

In-game codes for giveaway to fans

Communication with the game’s team

Invites to tournaments, esports events, and exclusive merchandise

Steps to apply for program

Applying for the Partner Program is pretty straightforward (Image via Free Fire)

If gamers think they match the program’s requirements, they can proceed to send in their applications by accessing the Google Form set up by the developers. Here are the steps to follow:

Step 1: After opening a web browser, visit the Partner Program’s official website.

Step 2: Users must subsequently press the ‘Apply Now’ button. This will redirect them to the Google Form, where they must enter the necessary details like name, email, address, YouTube channel information, and more.

Step 3: The form can then be submitted by players to send their applications for the program.

Disclaimer: The application form for the program is not always available. Nevertheless, since participants can access it now, they are encouraged to complete their applications as soon as possible.

